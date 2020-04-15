STP ComplianceEHS and STC Publish Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Turkey

Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS Compliance

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly developed International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for Turkey.Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have a site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:General laws are proposed and enacted by the Turkish Parliament, decrees are issued by the President of the Republic, and regulations are issued by the ministries, which have jurisdiction over subject matter. Regulations, as well as ministerial instructions, directives, and circulars, address very specific points of a law’s application, often supplementing the rules set forth in a law.Turkish legislation is available through the government websites at http://www.mevzuat.gov.tr/ and http://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/ (both last accessed in September 2019).EnvironmentThe Ministry of Environment, currently known as the Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning (T.C. Çevre ve Şehircilik Bakanlığı), was created in 1973 and is the primary environmental authority at the central government level. The Ministry also has local representative offices in cities (Çevre ve Şehircilik Bakanlığı il müdürlükleri). Within the Ministry there are 21 divisions; however, there are5 most important divisions, each of which is responsible for regulating specific areas of territorial development and environmental law. For example, the Directorate for Environmental Impact Assessment (Çevresel Etki Değerlendirmesi İzin ve Denetim Genel Müdürlüğü) focuses, in particular, on Environmental Impact Assessment procedure and permitting. The Directorate of Environmental Management (Çevre Yönetimi Genel Müdürlüğü) is the authority responsible for implementation and enforcement of regulations regarding general environmental issues including, but not limited to, waste, wastewater, and climate change.The Ministry of Agriculture and Forests (Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı) includes environmental directorates such as the Directorate of Water Management (Su Yönetimi Genel Müdürlüğü), the Directorate of Nature Protection and National Parks (Doğa Koruma ve Milli Parklar Genel Müdürlüğü), and the Directorate of Strategy Development (Strateji Geliştirme Genel Müdürlüğü). The Directorate of Water Management focuses on water quality protection and wastewater discharge standards and criteria.The administration and enforcement of environmental laws and regulations are through the ministries and their representative offices at the local level (cities). Moreover, municipalities and governors, who serve as representatives of the central government, have power in terms of licensing and enforcement. For example, the Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning often grants permits—including the environmental permit/license (integrated permit) to establish and operate certain installations (facilities)—in consultation with the governors and relevant local representatives of the Ministry.There are other central government authorities that have a role in environmental protection, though on a more limited basis. Examples include the Ministry of Trade (Ticaret Bakanlığı), which regulates the control of import of substances and chemicals/products, and the Ministry of Health (Sağlık Bakanlığı).The Law on the Environment No. 2872 (OJ 18132) (2872 sayılı Çevre Kanunu) of 9 August 1983 is the main environmental protection legal framework of the country. This Law lays down the main principles for environmental protection, including the polluter’s pay principles. It also establishes the duties and responsibilities of citizens as well as public authorities.Health and SafetyHealth and safety requirements are administered through the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services (Aile, Çalışma ve Sosyal Hizmetler Bakanlığı). Relative to health and safety, there are Labor Inspectors (denetim elemanları) who are empowered to visit establishments or facilities without first receiving authorization of the employer. Where health and safety violations are identified, the inspector can issue a citation order, or violation of legislation (mevzuata aykırılık), which is then transmitted to a judicial court for possible sanctions. The Directorate of Health and Safety within the Ministry regulates and implements the issues specifically on occupational health and safety.The Law on Occupational Health and Safety No. 6331 (OJ 28339) (İş Sağlığı ve Güvenliği Kanunu) of 30 June 2012 is the framework law ensuring occupational health and safety at workplaces. This Law, which applies to all workplaces, regulates duties, authorities, responsibilities, and rights and obligations of employers and workers.EnforcementEnforcement of EHS regulations in Turkey is characterized by the application of fines, often beginning at a relatively low amount, although certain infractions involving Classified Installations or waste typically involve more severe sanctions. For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP and STC click here 