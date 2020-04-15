Duravit Showcases Comprehensive Range of Smart-Technology Mirrors

Duravit's Happy D.2 Plus Mirrors Duravit's XSquare Mirror Duravit's Luv Mirror

As a leading manufacturer of designer bathrooms, Duravit offers a versatile range of mirrors driven by technology and great design across a variety of styles.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duravit USA, a leading manufacturer of designer bathrooms, is shining the spotlight on its versatile range of mirrors. Driven by technology and great design, the German-founded brand offers a variety of best-in-class solutions across style, dimension and price point. From the signature circular shape of the Happy D.2 Plus collection to the more rectangular XSquare , characterized by its chrome elements, the mirrors are a natural extension of each collection’s design language. With additionalfeatures including lighting, defogging and integrated technologies, Duravit’s mirrors elevate luxury in the bathroom.“Duravit prides itself on great design, continually innovating its process and integrating technology across all categories of products offered,” says Tim Schroeder, President of North America. “In the case of mirrors, this philosophy is no different. We are proud to offer not only a range of solutions in this category, but perhaps more importantly, class-leading designs that incorporate patent-pending innovative technology.”Recent introductions include:Happy D.2 Plus MirrorsDesigned by sieger design, the Happy D.2 Plus mirrors incorporate the classic design idiom of the iconic Happy D series, the archetypal oval. Available in two sizes, these circular mirrors are available with all-round lighting strips in two finishes: Radial and Organic. The lighting strips that border the mirror designs incorporate a luminosity of >300 lux, with light adjustment capabilities from 2,700(warm light) to 6,500 (cold light) kelvin. When purchased in a set, the Happy D.2 Plus mirrors pair seamlessly via wireless technology, which works to synchronize the two mirrors to act as one. Duravit’s Happy D.2 Plus mirrors pair beautifully with the accompanying Happy D.2 and Happy D.2 Plus collections, as well as across the company’s vast range of full-suite bathroom solutions.XSquare MirrorsDesigned by Kurt Merki Jr., Duravit’s XSquare Mirrors carry the signature chrome profile of the collection. XSquare mirrors stand out thanks to their striking chrome sides and integrated touchless control panel, which allows users to seamlessly alter illumination levels between main light, ambient light and to defog the mirror. With a luminosity of >300 lux and gradual adjustments of light color ranging from warm candle light to cool light (2,700 - 6,500 kelvin light color) these mirrors afford illumination perfection. Additionally, thetechnology incorporated into the XSquare mirrors allow lighting options to be programmed via a memory function. The XSquare rectangular mirrors are available in 7 sizes and pair well not only with Duravit’s entire XSquare collection but also across all other Duravit collections.Luv MirrorsThe unique design of the Luv series, designed by Cecilie Manz, combines Nordic minimalism with timeless elegance. The Luv mirrors feature soft, refined forms that echo the style of ceramic pieces throughout the collection. Additionally, the mirrors come equipped with an integrated touchless control panel, LED dimming functionality, defogging capabilities and an auto-off function. With LED lights that have a lifespan of over 30,000 hours, the Luv mirrors are a natural choice for those looking for an unassuming design to complete their bathroom. Luv mirrors pair beautifully across the Luv product collection as well as across all Duravit collections.L-Cube MirrorsDesigner Christian Werner designed the L-Cube mirrors with tranquility and simplistic beauty at the forefront. Featuring a “frame of light” this collection’s mirror solutions combine simplicity in design and impact through technology; illumination is afforded by a simple hand motion to turn on and turn off the light emanating from behind the mirror. Featuring 480-Lux LEDs, the L-Cube mirrors afford glare-free illumination and are further equipped with a dimmer to adjust light to desired brightness. These mirrors coordinate beautifully with Duravit’s L-Cube furniture series as well as all other Duravit product collections.Light + Mirror Universal MirrorsDuravit’s Light + Mirror collection offers a variety of solutions that provide optimal illumination across minimal design styles. Ambient lighted mirrors in this collection provide indirect light from all four sides and are available with an optional mirror heating function, ensuring the surface avoids coverage in fog/steam. The top edge light field option of the mirror/mirror cabinet provides direct illumination and is advanced by an LED downlighting option. The two-light field option version incorporates light strips on both left and right mirror edges, offering ideal central illumination. Across this collection, mirrors easily combine with all other Duravit ceramic, wellness and furniture products.About DuravitFounded in 1817 in the heart of Germany’s Black Forest, Duravit is a leading manufacturer of designer bathrooms. Duravit operates in 130 countries worldwide and has been honored with numerous national and international awards for its innovations in design and technology. The company’s collaborations with internationally renowned designers suchas Philippe Starck, Phoenix Design, EOOS, Norman Foster and sieger design yield forward-thinking, environmentally conscious and award-winning products that bring the bathroom to life. Duravit USA, Inc. headquarters are based in Duluth, GA. For more information on Duravit or to find a local distributor, visit www.duravit.us or call 888-DURAVIT.

