PTZOptics Releases New 4K Broadcast and Streaming Camera

Release Announced During the Virtual "Hack the NAB Show"

These cameras are truly unique in the market because they offer two SDI video outputs for live streaming and recording.” — Paul Richards, director of business development, PTZOptics

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTZOptics announced today the release of the new dual SDI EPTZ ZCam, a broadcast and streaming camera designed to optimize HD video productions with a 4K image sensor. This innovative ePTZ technology stands for “electronic pan, tilt and zoom ,” which is delivered via two SDI video outputs. The cameras are available in two versions: standard SDI and NDI. These networked connected broadcast cameras support PoE (Power over Ethernet), SDI video, and IP streaming.The release was announced during the "Hack the NAB Show," a live, virtual event held to take the place of the annual National Association of Broadcasters Las Vegas, NV, event that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“These cameras are truly unique in the market because they offer two SDI video outputs for live streaming and recording. One output can be used for capturing a wide-angle view of a specific scene, and one output can be used with HD electronic pan, tilt and zoom,” says Paul Richards, Director of Business Development, PTZOptics. “We are already working with clients in the healthcare space who require professional SDI video inputs for surgery recording systems. But these cameras are sure to be used in many video production scenarios, especially for NDI.” The NDI models will support NDI technology, which makes it easy to send and receive multiple channels of broadcast quality video over a network.The camera is designed to create a full video production, with functionality for cutting between preset camera locations using hardware, software or even the PTZOptics app. The PTZOptics ePTZ Zcam can be used for live streaming everything from fitness classes to medical procedures.The PTZOptics EPTZ zcams will be shipping soon and are available starting at $549. Those interested can pre-order by calling 484-593-2247.

PTZOptics 4K EPTZ ZCam



