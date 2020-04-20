PTZOptics Releases New 4K Broadcast and Streaming Camera
Release Announced During the Virtual "Hack the NAB Show"
The release was announced during the "Hack the NAB Show," a live, virtual event held to take the place of the annual National Association of Broadcasters Las Vegas, NV, event that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These cameras are truly unique in the market because they offer two SDI video outputs for live streaming and recording. One output can be used for capturing a wide-angle view of a specific scene, and one output can be used with HD electronic pan, tilt and zoom,” says Paul Richards, Director of Business Development, PTZOptics. “We are already working with clients in the healthcare space who require professional SDI video inputs for surgery recording systems. But these cameras are sure to be used in many video production scenarios, especially for NDI.” The NDI models will support NDI technology, which makes it easy to send and receive multiple channels of broadcast quality video over a network.
The camera is designed to create a full video production, with functionality for cutting between preset camera locations using hardware, software or even the PTZOptics app. The PTZOptics ePTZ Zcam can be used for live streaming everything from fitness classes to medical procedures.
The PTZOptics EPTZ zcams will be shipping soon and are available starting at $549. Those interested can pre-order by calling 484-593-2247.
Julia Sherwin
PTZOptics
+1 484-557-1472
email us here
PTZOptics 4K EPTZ ZCam
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.