HuddleCamHD Releases New 4K Webcams for Video Conferencing and Live Streaming

Release Announced During the Virtual "Hack the NAB Show"

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HuddleCamHD today announced the release of two new 4K webcams designed for high-quality video conferencing and live streaming applications. The new EPTZ webcams are the first 4K USB connected webcams designed to provide HD video presets like traditional pan, tilt and zoom cameras. HuddleCam HD, a company specializing in USB pan, tilt and zoom cameras, has created a budget-friendly alternative to PTZ cameras in the size of a webcam. The release was announced during the "Hack the NAB Show," a live, virtual event held to take the place of the annual National Association of Broadcasters Las Vegas, NV, event that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This webcam is ideal for home studios and remote workers who want more control over the traditional webcam experience. The cameras have the ability to scale video from 4K all the way down to HD formats, giving users the flexibility to use software like Google Hangouts or Zoom for video conferencing and live streaming software like OBS and Wirecast for video productions.“These webcams put the power of a PTZ broadcast camera into the design of a webcam. The camera can be used like a regular webcam on top of a monitor or mounted on a tripod like a camcorder,” says Paul Richards, Director of Marketing, HuddleCamHD.Providing a single webcam solution for those with home-based offices, users will be able to achieve the highest quality video conferencing experience or produce an engaging live streaming project. In addition to the USB model, an NDI model is available to allow the capture and control of video anywhere on a network.The included IR remote control can be used to quickly zoom in and provide exciting views throughout your broadcast. Camera presets can be stored and recalled instantly to draw an audience's attention to specific areas.The HuddleCam EPTZ webcams will be shipping soon and are available starting at $499 for USB models. Those interested can pre-order by calling 610-518-2211.

HuddleCamHD 4K USB WEBCAM



