Maine Craft Distilling Pivots to Hand Sanitizer Production, Expands Charitable Donations

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maine Craft Distilling Pivots to Hand Sanitizer Production, Expands Charitable DonationsPortland-based distiller has donated hand sanitizer to more than 30 shelters and extends offer to every nursing home in Maine.Today, Maine Craft Distilling, a Maine-based distiller of farm-to-flask spirits, has officially announced a strategic shift to hand sanitizer production in response to the coronavirus. Manufactured in accordance with the World Health Organization's formula, the product consists of 80 percent denatured alcohol, plus hydrogen peroxide and glycerin. It can be used in spray bottles or applied directly on hands. To meet rising demand from consumers and community organizations, Maine Craft Distilling has produced more than 4,000 quarts of hand sanitizer in a matter of weeks. Through sales, donations and tips, the company has raised more than $15,000 for several nonprofits.For several years, the Public House at Maine Craft Distilling has been a gathering place for people to share in Maine made spirits, locally grown foods, community fundraisers and performances of live music. Due to COVID-19, a different kind of gathering is carefully lining up outside this Portland landmark."Our customers and all Mainers are dealing with an unprecedented global pandemic, and it's important for us to give back to our community and those in need. We will keep producing the hand sanitizer as long as we need to," said Maine Craft Distilling founder and CEO Luke Davidson. "Distilleries like ours are uniquely positioned to produce high-quality hand sanitizer that can help contain the spread of this deadly virus. We are always looking for ways to give back and providing our new hand sanitizer to places from hospitals to homeless shelters at no cost has been a perfect match. We urge everyone to keep their hands sanitized and their spirits up."Maine's largest craft distillery has dedicated its business to hand sanitizer production and is channeling donations to nonprofits serving Maine communities.To assist with its new production line, Maine Craft Distilling has hired five new employees, who now work at the distiller's Washington Avenue distillery and Public House in Portland. They will continue to help serve the hundreds of customers who are visiting Maine Craft Distilling on a daily basis to pick up the "craft-made" hand sanitizer. Customers are also leaving tips and making charitable donations, which have been redirected to the Maine Medical Center, University of Southern Maine Student Emergency Fund, Good Shepherd Food Bank, Full Plates Full Potential, New Mainers Public Health Initiative, and Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, among other Maine organizations.Maine Craft Distilling remains committed to helping the nonprofit and social service groups in need during the public health crisis. The distiller has donated hand sanitizer free of charge to the City of Portland, Milestone, Preble Street, New Beginnings, York County Shelters, Opportunity Alliance and many other service organizations and shelters across Maine. Maine Craft Distilling is now working with the Maine Medical Directors Association to get hand sanitizer to any nursing home in Maine that needs this critical product. To request hand sanitizer, applicable organizations can reach out to Sanitizer@MaineCraftDistilling.com.###Editor's note: Luke Davidson, founder and CEO of Maine Craft Distilling is available for video interviews, using Zoom or other video conferencing options to discuss the company's plans and community donations. Interviews can be arranged by contacting Greg Glynn at Marshall Communications at 207-620-9076.To download a high-resolution version of the photo, use the link below.Photo caption: Michael Gatlin, an employee at Maine Craft Distilling in Portland prepares to distribute more containers of hand sanitizer to those in need. Photo courtesy: Nichole Wolf Photography.About Maine Craft DistillingFarm-to-flask distilling isn't a slogan at Maine Craft Distilling; it's our operating principle. We work in close collaboration with local farmers to carefully select agricultural products and then bring together centuries-old distilling methods, a good dose of innovation, and a whole lot of Yankee ingenuity. In the process, we've created a line-up of creative, high-quality, craft-distilled spirits-each as unique and interesting as the landscape and seascape of Maine.Media contact:



