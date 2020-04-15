NEVIS POSTPONES ANNUAL SUMMER FESTIVAL

Nevis Mango & Food Festival Moved to 2021

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, in accordance with the policies of the St. Kitts and Nevis government, it has been decided that the annual Nevis Mango and Food Festival 2020 will not take place this year. This decision has been made with the well-being, safety and health of both residents and visitors in mind.The 3-day Nevis Mango and Food Festival, originally scheduled to take place on the 4th of July weekend, has become a fixture on culinary calendars for foodies. Chefs from across the region, along with a visiting celebrity chef, embrace an epic culinary challenge dedicated to the mango and the creation of cuisine inspired by mangos. The only caveat is that the mangos that are used must be one of the 40+ varieties that grow on the island. The festival is an initiative by the Nevis Tourism Authority and is now expected to take place next year, over the 4th of July weekend, 2021. elebrity ChefsIn making the announcement, the CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, Ms. Jadine Yarde, said, “The Nevis Mango Festival has become a staple on our tourism calendar; however, this is an unprecedented situation and our main priority continues to be the health and safety of our visitors, our colleagues, Nevisians and the people of the global community”. She continued, “These are challenging times, but they will come to an end. We encourage you to stay well. We will prevail and your friends in Nevis will be here to welcome you when you are ready and able to travel again”.For more information about Nevis, travel and accommodations please visit www.nevisisland.com Media Contact:Jane HansomSponge Marketingjane@spongemarketing.co.uk



