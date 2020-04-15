FC Global Announces Two New Free Cannabis and Hemp Insider Webinars for Entrepreneurs

Upcoming April webinars cover the evolving legal and regulatory status of hemp and CBD, and how to effectively use crowdfunding to raise capital

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today FC Global announced the upcoming schedule of “Cannabis and Hemp Insider” online training webinars moderated by Jeffrey Friedland, author of Marijuana: The World's Most Misunderstood Plant to help entrepreneurs to prepare for and participate in the fast-growing cannabis and CBD industries. The calendar includes:

The Evolving Legal and Regulatory Status of Hemp and CBD

Take an inside look at the current and likely future of laws and regulations impacting the growing and processing of hemp and the production and sale of products including CBD. This webinar, moderated by Friedland, will feature Alva Mather, a partner in the Washington D.C. law firm, McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Viewers will learn about the following topics:

Congressional actions that legalized the US hemp and CBD industries and their impact on growing, processing, and selling hemp, and producing and selling products that include CBD

Effectively navigating federal agencies including the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

The limits of the regulatory authority of states and their respective departments of agriculture

A forecast of the future of regulations impacting hemp and CBD businesses

This one-hour webinar will be hosted on Saturday, April 18, 2020, from 12 PM - 1 PM ET and interested attendees can reserve their spot for Saturday's webinar here.

Using Crowdfunding to Raise Capital for Cannabis, Hemp, and CBD Companies

Discover the future of crowdfunding with Michael Williams, of Williams Securities Law Firm, a former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff attorney and Brenda Hamilton of the Hamilton Associates Law Group. In just one hour, learn from Michael Williams and Brenda Hamilton about:

The three types of crowdfunding

Which type of crowdfunding is appropriate for early-stage or start-up cannabis, hemp, and CBD companies

The role of "portals" for crowdfunding

Appropriate crowdfunding options for established and growing companies

Michael Williams and Brenda Hamilton are the authors of "Crowd Funding Guide: Written By a Former SEC Attorney, which will be published in May 2020.

This webinar will be hosted on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 12 PM - 1 PM ET and interested participants can reserve a virtual seat here.

“From effectively navigating legal waters to appropriately leverage crowdfunding for your cannabis, hemp or CBD company, this webinar series and its established experts will help you build confidence within this fast-growing industry,” said Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Events and host of Cannabis and Hemp Insider webinars.

About Cannabis and Hemp Insider Webinars

Cannabis and Hemp Insider Webinars are sponsored by FC Global Events, a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies. Other supporting webinar sponsors include Growth Advisory Group, Point 3 Group, and cHemP7.com.

US-based FC Global Strategies provides services and programs to early-stage, and entrepreneurial growth-oriented companies in the US and globally. The firm’s primary focus is on the cannabis, hemp, CBD, renewable energy, and technology sectors.

FC Global Strategies sponsors Cannabis and Hemp Insider, which provides:

Free educational cannabis, hemp, and CBD webinars

Jeffrey Friedland's video commentaries and opinions

Showcase marketing programs and strategies for companies targeting the cannabis, hemp, and CBD companies for products, technology or services

FC Global Strategies is headed by Jeffrey Friedland, the author of Marijuana: The World’s Most Misunderstood Plant, which is available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.

Cannabis and Hemp Insider Contact

Jeffrey Friedland, CEO

Tel. +1 646 450 8909

Email: jeffrey@fcglobalstrategies.com

Websites: www.cannabisandhempinsider.com www.fcglobalstrategies.com







