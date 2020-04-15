Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Massive Live Event Goes Livestream & Offers Scholarships To Entrepreneurs And Business Owners

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A large live event, Entrepreneur City Live, has gone livestream for its upcoming event. The live version that was due to launch in Atlanta, has been postponed until the fall. In an effort to support business owners and entrepreneurs who have been hit hard with the pandemic, host and digital disruptor Danielle Fitzpatrick Clark, is gifting the livestream event tickets to all those who are looking to build and scale their business in the online space.The livestream event takes place virtually and is livestream from April 23-25th. Attendees can sign up at http://entrepreneurcitylive.com/ and receive a complimentary ticket to the event and all the trainings. For those that can’t make the entire livestream, replays of each training will be available until May 1st.Entrepreneur City Live has been creating live events for two years geared specifically to helping entrepreneurs build successful and scalable business, with a special emphasis on building online businesses.These live events show attendees how to implement digital marketing tactics in simplified ways, that gain traction in business development, and take business owners through processes and methodologies that have them scaling to 6-figures and beyond efficiently and in less time compared with other trainings and services being offered in the U.S.During this event attendees will receive workable tactics on how to implement lead generation; how to create a plan that takes cold prospects to paying clients (a 300% conversion); how to turn a 5-day work week into a 2-day with productivity tips and tricks that work; secrets to taking a Facebook advertising strategy to the next level and put a plan in place where every $1 spent equates to $3 sold; how to turn a business owner’s expertise into programs and courses that create transformation and real results; how to create a speaking platform offline and online that creates a full calendar of bookings.“Every time I go to one of these events, I 10X my income, impact and influence with my business. This is the must-attend small business and entrepreneurial event of the year!” ~Erin Strayer of The Erin Strayer Show~Entrepreneur City Livestream Event has limited spots available and it’s first come first serve for the free online tickets. For more information email and register for your ticket at http://entrepreneurcitylive.com/



