PTZOptics Announces Hack The NAB Show Live

A Full Day of Live Streaming Education Featuring More than 15 Industry-Leading Companies

This is a critical time for the live streaming and broadcast industries to come together, as we all navigate a world that now completely relies on virtual productions.” — Paul Richards, director of business development, PTZOptics

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTZOptics has announced “Hack The NAB Show Live,” a live-streamed educational event to be held in lieu of the official NAB Show that was supposed to be held this month in Las Vegas, NV. “ Hack The NAB Show Live” will be held virtually on Monday, April 20 , promising attendees a full day of education with more than 15 broadcasting and streaming companies presenting live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. The day is meant to share the industry’s most interesting technology hacks implemented for video productions around the world.“This is a critical time for the live streaming and broadcast industries to come together, as we all navigate a world that now completely relies on virtual productions,” says Paul Richards, Director of Business Development, PTZOptics. “Live streaming technologies are allowing television news anchors and reporters to broadcast from their homes and churches to maintain their weekly worship services. We want to help share that knowledge with the world.”In addition to PTZOptics, participating companies will include Magewell, Elgato, Roland, EasyLive, HuddleCamHD, NewTek, LiveU, Wirecast, Epiphan, XKeys, Matrox, ATOMOS, Ecamm Live, and Wowza. This full day live stream is set to bring together some of the top minds in the live streaming and video production industries.Early confirmed speakers include Claudia Barbiero, VP, Strategic Marketing, LiveU, Dr. Andrew Cross, CTO, NewTek, and Matthew Davis, Lead Engineer, PTZOptics and HuddleCamHD. Barbiero, whose team at LiveU has helped broadcast journalists stay on the air from their homes since the pandemic’s outbreak, will talk about LiveU’s employment of bonded cellular technology through a variety of products. Cross, who will be presenting on behalf of NewTek and the Vizrt Group, will explain the dynamic application of NewTek’s NDI protocol, which enables IP video production. Davis will be reviewing new cameras that were previously scheduled to be announced during the 2020 NAB Show, including a new, 4k webcam that can be used for video conferencing and live streaming applications.“Hack The NAB Show Live” will also feature breakout Zoom video conference rooms available for registered attendees to gain direct access to expert speakers. For more information and to access registration to the Zoom breakout sessions, head over to https://ptzoptics.com/NAB



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.