Registration is now open for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference, which will convene in London on 16th – 17th September 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are proud to announce the inaugural Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery conference which will commence in London on the 16th and 17th September 2020 The two-day event will focus on topics surrounding the emerging medicine class of Oligonucleotide therapeutics such as genetic material via antisense, MRNA, RNAi, saRNA and siRNA. The growing Oligonucleotide landscape have created an emerging market need for drug delivery technologies, hence the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery conference, which will provide detailed updates on the matter. Delegates will have the change to explore delivery to non-hepatocyte cells such as cancerous tissues and overview the most successful platforms and hear from top industry figures from pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic institutions, who will provide first-hand information on the latest clinical trial candidates.Established on the success of our RNA Therapeutics series, we look forward to welcoming you at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery to join the conversation around maximizing the potential of oligo-based treatments.PLUS, an interactive half day pre-conference workshop on:Oligonucleotide drug discovery: Target selection, delivery, molecular design and lead identificationWorkshop Leaders:Troels Koch, Chief Technology Officer, SVP Science and Technology, Inexos TherapeuticsMaj Hedtjärn, SVP Discovery & Pre-Clinical Development, Inexos TherapeuticsRegistration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £600 will be applied to bookings made before 30th April 2020: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/einpr1 • Gain first-hand insight into oligonucleotide therapy clinical success up to date for improving development of novel agents in your pipeline• Listen to case studies presenting the latest candidates undergoing pre-clinical and clinical research• Deepen your understanding of crucial delivery methods and available platforms for non-hepatocytic delivery• Collaborate with members of the oligonucleotide community leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic representatives to maximise future opportunitiesCHAIR FOR 2020:Nagy Habib, Head of HBP Surgery, Imperial College London and Co-Founder, Head CNN of R&D and Chief Medical Officer, Mina TherapeuticsSCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD 2020:• Ekkehard Leberer, Senior Director, Alliance Management, Sanofi• Mark Edbrooke, Independent Consultant• Troels Koch, Chief Technology Officer, SVP Science and Technology, Inexos Therapeutics• Sudhir Agrawal, Founder and President, ARNAY Sciences and Idera Pharma and Professor, University of Massachusetts Medical SchoolKEY SPEAKERS:• David Evans, Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics• Alexey Wolfson, CEO, Advirna• Stefan Vonhoff, VP Chemistry & Manufacturing, NOXXON Pharma• Vera Brinks, Director Pharmaceutics, ProQR Therapeutics• Matthew Catley, Research Director, Mina Therapeutics• Steve Pascolo, Founder and CEO, Miescher PharmaThe event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register at: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/einpr1 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and DeliveryMain conference: 16th – 17th September 2020London, UKFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



