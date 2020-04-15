Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Overview

New report on Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market Global Report 2020: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization market (CMO) market is expected to grow at a rate of about 7.75% and reach $35.46 billion by 2023. The growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is driven by the increase in the demand for medicines across the globe. However, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is restricted by the poor-capacity utilization of manufacturing facilities.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing products and related services. Some pharmaceutical companies outsource the manufacturing of products on contracts to focus on the R&D, marketing and branding of their products. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of manufacturing firms who manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical products for other pharmaceutical companies on contractual basis.

The global pharmaceutical CMO market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The pharmaceutical CMO market is segmented into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dosage formulation (FDF) development & manufacturing and secondary packaging.

By Geography - The global pharmaceutical CMO is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American pharmaceutical CMO market accounts for the largest share in the global pharmaceutical CMO market.

Trends In The Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market

Pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing companies are following the trend of merger and acquisition in order to expand their global market reach to meet client needs, to increase their production capabilities while maintaining cost efficiencies, and to get access to latest technology and new services.

Potential Opportunities In The Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market

With changes in lifestyles, new methods for drug discovery, increase in awareness about healthcare, the scope and potential for the global pharmaceutical CMO market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the pharmaceutical CMO market include Recipharm AB, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Aenova Group, Famar, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Chemicals Limited, Dishman Pharmaceuticals, and HAUPT Pharma AG.

Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmaceutical CMO market overviews, analyzes and forecasts pharmaceutical CMO market size and growth for the global pharmaceutical CMO market, pharmaceutical CMO market share, pharmaceutical CMO market players, pharmaceutical CMO market size, pharmaceutical CMO market segments and geographies, pharmaceutical CMO market trends, pharmaceutical CMO market drivers and pharmaceutical CMO market restraints, pharmaceutical CMO market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The pharmaceutical CMO market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

