R4G to Fund Project Kids Get Paid to Eat and Write 100 Restaurant Reviews in LA

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is funding dining delivered home; so kids can enjoy fun weekend gigs to write reviews of LA's Best Food in the Hood.

Recruiting for Good is Funding the Funnest Foodie Weekend Gigs for Kids to Learn Life Values, and Work Habits.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is funding fun community project, ' Kids Get Paid to Eat .'According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our fun goal is to get kids to review 100 restaurants by July 1st, 2020. LA kids enjoy fun foodie weekend gigs to write a review of their favorite food (restaurant and dish). We fund the best food in the hood to be delivered home. Kids learn leadership skills, positive life values, and work habits."How Funnest Weekend Gig for Kids Work1. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos speaks with parent about project purpose, and kid's responsibilities.2. Recruiting for Good pays for food to be delivered to kid's home; kid enjoys food and writes review in 15 minutes.3. Kids who do a great job, and respond in a timely manner; get more fun foodie writing gigs.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to expand our fun project throughout LA, and inspire more kids to participate and review restaurants. There are close to 30,000 restaurants in LA; that can certainly use kids' help today."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company, generating proceeds to fund social projects that make a lasting difference. We have a refreshing approach to connecting value driven professionals to jobs they love; and they stay at companies. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. Retain us today to fund Fun Foodie Gigs; Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work. www.RecruitingforGood.com Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids leadership skills, positive life values and work habits. Every weekend, kids enjoy writing gigs to review the Best Food in LA. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. Kids create purposeful foodie projects, and make a lasting difference. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com About Carlos Cymerman Founder, Fun+Advocate, Recruiting for Good and Kids Get Paid to Eat. Mr. Cymerman's first job was in Middle School, and he continued to work thru High School, College, and Grad School. Before he started his recruiting career, he worked as a teacher, and was in Grad School studying to become a therapist. In the last 20 years, he has successfully placed over 1,000 talented professionals.For the last 10 years, Mr. Cymerman has been immersed in community service, creating his own projects ( www.OurMomsWork.org ), sponsoring creative writing contests, and taking leadership roles in a nonprofit. He is uniquely qualified to understand what it takes to ‘use your talent for good,’ have fun, and be successful too. He looks forward to instilling these values thru, ‘Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work.’



