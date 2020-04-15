Instagram Fitness and Lifestyle Icon Signs with The Digital Renegades For Representation

Paige Hathaway, one of the earliest innovators of workout content on social media in the Fitness Community, looks to continue growing her brand platform

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paige Hathaway (@paigehathaway), one of the original fitness and lifestyle influencers on Instagram, has signed with The Digital Renegades for representation, management and brand development. Hathaway, a new mom, has led the fitness community, helping women of all ages to find the best version of themselves. Paige has steadily built an amazing partnership with her following on Instagram, based on trust and transformation. With her relatable workouts, candid conversations and her embracing of motherhood, live and in front of millions of women, Paige is known as one of the most relatable influencers on Instagram.Paige’s vision is pure and to the point, “I think women want realness. When they're ready to get back on the bandwagon after childbirth or want advice about either motherhood or fitness thereafter, I want to be a reliable informational platform for them to come and be in a community of likeminded women!”. The quality of Paige’s work is clear. She is known as one of the best content creators on Instagram in the genres she focuses. Paige continues to build her follower base by now adding a new dimension to her life and content being a mom.The Digital Renegades’ CEO Evan Morgenstein views motherhood as an incredible opportunity for Paige to share even more with her audience, “Paige is absolutely one of the most respected influencers in the world because she is authentic, original and has been a source of motivation for women globally for years. It’s so refreshing for new moms who have fears, questions, and an information void to be able to come to Paige’s community on both Instagram and Facebook and find their voice. Paige is about empowerment and transformation in a way very few are. Brands love Paige because of her connection to their customers. We hope to foster these relationships and grow her equity in the Paige Hathaway brand”.As Paige continues to raise her daughter Presley, her audience shares photos and videos of their kids, their workouts, and their inspirations. The community Paige has nurtured is warm and inviting. Her connection to women is uncanny and shows a true desire to listen and not just talk as some influencers do. Paige has learned as much as she has shared, “Every day I am blessed with questions, information and education from and with my followers. I think of them as my sisters. Together there is nothing we can’t do in this world! We energize each other. It’s truly inspiring”.To visit Paige’s portfolio, visit: https://thedigitalrenegades.com/%40paigehathaway To inquire about brand partnerships, media requests or to start a discussion about signature product lines, contact Evan Morgenstein at evan@celebexperts.com or Christina Brennan at christina@celebexperts.com.

