Silicon Valley Hair Institute Announces New Online Hair Loss Consultation Feature for San Jose & San Francisco Residents

online hair loss consultation

Silicon Valley Hair Institute has announced a new online 'video consultation' service for persons seeking hair transplants in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Many services can be performed online and a hair loss examination is one of them.” — Miguel Canales

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair transplant clinic in Foster City and serving the Bay Area from San Francisco to Palo Alto to San Jose, is proud to announce a new online hair loss consultation feature. Using Internet video technology, the new service allows patients to meet with a doctor online and get an examination and potential options without having to physically drive in to Foster City and Palo Alto."Many services can be performed online and a hair loss examination is one of them," explained Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute and a leading San Francisco Bay Area hair loss specialist. "We've made it easy for San Francisco Bay Area clients to get an online hair loss consultation and then get options as to whether a hair transplant might be right for them."Persons who would like to learn more about the online hair loss consultation can visit https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/virtual/ . There, they can learn more about hair loss options and book an appointment. Persons who want to dig deeper into the ARTAS hair restoration system can also visit https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/artas/ . The ARTASRobotic System uses artificial intelligence, 3D treatment planning software and sophisticated precision robotics to harvest follicular units and create aesthetic personalized recipient sites for follicular unit implantation. The advantages of the ARTAS Robotic Procedure over conventional hair transplants are having no linear scar in the donor area, having no post-operative limitations on physical activity and achieving natural aesthetic personalized results.While an actual hair transplant needs to be performed "in person," the new online options help persons (both male and female) who are suffering from hair loss explore whether a hair transplant is right for them. By meeting with a hair loss specialist online, they can avoid the need to drive into the clinic and meet face to face. For these reasons, the new offering is ideal for the present crisis. In addition, it should be noted that the Institute runs a parallel skin care clinic at https://svaestheticderm.com/ ; persons who are interested in skincare services such as Botox, Juvederm, or Kybellea can visit that site and learn more about those skincare services, also located in Foster City with convenient options for San Mateo and Burlingame clinic. Finally, the company also offers PRP for hair loss services at https://svhi-prp.com/ ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTESilicon Valley Hair Institute ( http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/ ), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplants. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to San Mateo to Palo Alto. If one needs an FUE hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr. Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Persons interested in the cost of robotic hair transplantation can call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation, for more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.