Mobilearth’s Unprecedented Speedy Launch for St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd.

Mobilearth welcomes St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Mobilearth welcomes St. Vincent Co-operative Bank

Mobilearth launches St. Vincent Co-operative Bank in a record setting 8 days.

The branch process has to change. For employees and customers to remain safe, financial institutions must find new ways to do business.” — Tia Lee, CEO, TRG Mobilearth Inc.

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilearth would like to give St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Limited a very warm welcome as they sign up for online web banking and the MobiBanking app.St. Vincent Co-operative Bank will be transforming their branch into a virtual branch, where customers can carry out their day-to-day banking with ease and no longer require physical visits. This contactless approach is better for both employees and customers. Customers will still be able to contact the branch by using Secure Messaging but the need for face to face conversations will now be reduced.St. Vincent Co-operative Bank is one of the oldest indigenous financial institutions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. with a strong focus in the social welfare and development of its stakeholders.“St. Vincent Co-operative Bank is committed to providing exceptional service and banking solutions to our customers, especially during these difficult times. We are always looking for innovative solutions and have chosen Mobilearth to provide us with the web banking and MobiBanking app. We appreciate how quickly we went from signing up to pilot ready within a week and a half. This technology will enable us to continue serving our customers with excellence and fulfil their banking needs.”- Mr. Albert Porter - Executive Director, St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd.With their vast experience and the dedication of both the bank and Mobilearth staff, Mobilearth was able to go from contract to live pilot ready in an unprecedented 8 days. These products will enable customers to do their banking on computers and mobile devices, making it just as seamless as going to the branch.In the current situation where social distancing is the new normal, mobile banking apps and online banking have now become an essential need. The benefit of doing online and mobile banking reduces the need for customers to physically go to a branch; reducing line-ups and frustration. Customers can now do their banking in the safe environment of their home and reduce physical contact.Mobilearth products are fully integrated with exceptional functionality and intuitive interfaces, making the web and mobile easy to use. The features within each product are tailored to suit the financial institution’s needs. Furthermore, Mobilearth customizes each product to reflect the look and feel of the institution’s brand—giving customers a sense of familiarity.About MobilearthAs the market for mobile banking apps and online banking grows, Mobilearth is adapting and enhancing their products to rise to this new challenge and help financial institutions thrive. Branches are looking for new ways to manage their current procedures and along with mobile banking, MobiBranch for employees will introduce a contactless teller dashboard option to ensure social distancing.“The branch process has to change. For employees and customers to remain safe, financial institutions must find new ways to do business,” states Tia Lee, CEO of Mobilearth. “Our products are about providing excellent service to customers by streamlining their operations, communications and documentation to a digital environment where customers can execute the financial services that they need and employees have a range of options on how to fulfill those needs.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.