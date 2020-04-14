Doulagivers "World Training Day" April 20th 2020 to Honor Dr Elisabeth Kubler Ross

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year Doulagivers "World Training Day" will be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Elisabeth Kubler Ross . As one of Oprah’s O Mag Humanitarian Insiders and the Founder of The Doulagivers™ Institute, Suzanne is providing caregivers and family members with end-of-life training through her FREE online World Training Day webinar on April 20th at 9am and 7pm EST, followed by live Q&A. Registration is open and can be found here: www.worldtrainingday.com WHAT IS IT?The Doulagivers™ FREE end-of-life training for the caregiver communityTHIS TRAINING IS APPROPRIATE FOR EVERYONE:Family caregivers, volunteers, community members and medical providers around the world.PARTICIPANTS WILL LEARN:The 3 phases of end-of-life and the interventions they can use to provide comfort and support to both the patient and their loved ones.THIS WORKSHOP IS DESIGNED TO:Help bring back the concept of community taking care of community in a part of our human experience that connects all of us. We are all being affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic. It is a powerful reminder that no matter where you live in the world, what culture, religion, or socioeconomic status, we are all connected in this thing called "end of life". We should and can be there for one another, sharing education, resources, and making the inevitable death experience as positive as possible.Honoring Elisabeth Kubler Ross In 2020This year, INDGF World Training Day 2020 is honored to celebrate and share the incredible legacy of Elisabeth Kubler Ross for the 50th anniversary of her acclaimed work, Death & Dying.About Suzanne O’Brien, RNFounder & CEO of The International Doulagivers™ Institute, Worldwide Leader in Healthcare, Former VP of NEDA (National End-of-Life Doula Alliance), Hospice & Oncology Nurse, International Speaker, Oprah O Mag Humanitarian Insider, Bestselling Author, Has served thousands of people through end of life."LEARN THE SKILL, CHANGE THE WORLD!"-Suzanne B. O'Brien, R.N.



