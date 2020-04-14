Steve Pergament Joins Jaunt Air Mobility as Vice President Business Operations

Steve Pergament joins Jaunt Air Mobility Jaunt Journey eVTOL for urban air mobility Jaunt Journey about to take off

Pergament will be leading Jaunt’s initiatives with Uber Elevate, the global air and ground operational support partners and development of UAM ecosystem.

In addition to offering the best eVTOL aircraft solution for Urban Air Mobility, Jaunt’s overall commitment to developing the complete UAM eco-system was a determining factor to join the team” — Steve Pergament

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Steve Pergament Joins Jaunt Air Mobility as Vice President Business OperationsJaunt Air Mobility announced today that Steve Pergament has joined the staff as Vice President Business Operations. His responsibilities will include leading Jaunt’s initiatives with Uber Elevate and the company’s global network of air and ground operational support partners in the continuing development of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) eco-system.Mr. Pergament previously founded Global Convergence Technology, Inc. (GCT), a satellite-based content delivery network. Partnering with Cisco Systems, GCT provided the world's first satellite Ka-band, two-way transmission service. This global expansion of broadband technology infrastructure included the Asia Pacific region where they were the first company to offer such services. Mr. Pergament has both a Mechanical Engineering degree as well as an MBA and brings 30 years of business development experience with Fortune Global 500 companies including Verizon, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and BAE.“Steve’s commitment to Jaunt further illustrates the company’s expanding leadership role in the global Urban Air Mobility eco-system,” said Kaydon Stanzione, CEO of Jaunt Air Mobility. Mr. Stanzione added, “His experience in developing business channels with large corporate and federal agencies at the executive leadership level is a valuable addition to Jaunt and our growing network of global partners.”Mr. Pergament noted, “My relationship with senior executives at Jaunt Air Mobility spans two decades, and I share their vision and approach to building an industry-leading business. In addition to offering the best eVTOL aircraft solution for Urban Air Mobility, Jaunt’s overall commitment to developing the complete UAM eco-system was a determining factor in my decision to join the team.”Jaunt Air Mobility LLC is a transformative aerospace company focused on developing an all-electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft . Jaunt Air Mobility is the pioneer and world-leader in Reduced Rotor Operating Speed Aircraft (ROSA™) design and development. ROSA™ technology is the metamorphosis of the best features available from helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes. We design and build piloted and autonomous flying aircraft that improve how people and packages seamlessly move within urban, suburban, and rural environments. The Jaunt eVTOL provides the highest levels of operational efficiencies, reduced noise, safety, and community acceptance. Jaunt was named an Uber Elevate partner in 2019.###For more information: www.jauntairmobility.com Contact: Nancy Richardson, Communications Strategist, nmrichardson@jauntairmobility.com,610-952-2595

Jaunt Air Mobility eVTOL taking off from vertiport and flying through city to rooftop vertiport



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.