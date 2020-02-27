Simon Briceno Joins Jaunt Air Mobility to Lead Urban Air Mobility Transformative Aerospace Development

Simon Briceno Joins Jaunt Air Mobility Urban Air Taxi eVTOL Jaunt Air Mobility

Simon Briceno, Ph.D., is joining Jaunt Air Mobility as Lead in UAM heading Jaunt’s operational initiatives with Uber Elevate and our global network of partners.

The addition of Dr. Briceno to the Jaunt Air Mobility team is further validation of Jaunt’s leadership position in Urban Air Mobility.” — Kaydon Stanzione CEO

GLASSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Simon Briceno Joins Jaunt Air Mobility to Lead Urban Air Mobility Transformative Aerospace DevelopmentGLASSBORO, New Jersey, February 25, 2020 —. Jaunt Air Mobility today announced that Simon Briceno, Ph.D., is joining the staff as Lead in Urban Air Mobility development and will head Jaunt’s operational initiatives with Uber Elevate and our global network of aerospace and infrastructure partners. Dr.Briceno formerly served for eight years as Transformative Aviation Concepts Division Chief at the Aerospace Systems Design Laboratory at Georgia Institute of Technology. Dr. Briceno, who is also an active pilot has led numerous research programs with NASA, the FAA and industry in the study of air mobility operations concepts design, autonomous systems, as well as aviation safety and certification. He specializes in the development of advanced design methods to assess electric vehicle technologies in emerging Urban Air Mobility (UAM) aviation markets and developing methods for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) autonomous path planning.“The addition of Dr. Briceno to the Jaunt Air Mobility team is further validation of Jaunt’s leadership position in Urban Air Mobility and the company’s commitment to meeting the highest requirement standards in advancing the successful development of the global Urban Air Mobility intermodal eco-system,” said Kaydon Stanzione, CEO of Jaunt Air Mobility. Mr. Stanzione added, “With his years of aviation research experience at the highest levels and his depth of knowledge in transformative flight and Urban Air Mobility, Dr. Briceno is an important addition to the Jaunt team.”Dr. Briceno noted, “I elected to join Jaunt Air Mobility because they are not only developing the safest, quietest and most operationally efficient, all-electric VTOL aircraft for the UAM mission, but their focus includes developing the complete Urban Air Mobility eco-system. This allows me to apply my years of experience and research directly to Jaunt’s business model.”Dr. Briceno received his BSME from Syracuse University and his Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He spent 12 years as a Senior Research Engineer at the Aerospace Systems Design Laboratory at Georgia Tech. He has conducted several landmark Urban Air Mobility studies and has authored over 70 technical papers.Jaunt Air Mobility LLC is a transformative aerospace company focused on developing an all-electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Jaunt Air Mobility is the pioneer and world-leader in Reduced Rotor Operating Speed Aircraft (ROSA™) design and development. ROSA™ technology is the metamorphosis of the best features available from helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes. We design and build piloted and autonomous flying aircraft that improve how people and packages seamlessly move within urban, suburban, and rural environments. The Jaunt eVTOL provides the highest levels of operational efficiencies, reduced noise, safety, and community acceptance. Jaunt was named an Uber Elevate partner in 2019.

Jaunt Air Mobility eVTOL taking off from vertiport and flying through city to rooftop vertiport



