Bravas LLC Acquires Residential Systems, Inc. in Denver, as its Second New Location in 2020

Travis Leo, GM of Bravas Colorado

As the number 1 ranked custom integrator in the market, Bravas works to ensure that technology complements and enhances any space.

DENVER, CO, USA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravas LLC, the nation’s leading installer of luxury smart home systems, has acquired the most trusted company in Colorado for home technology, Residential Systems, Inc. RSI is the second acquisition by Bravas since the merger of the 15 independent smart-home design-build firms that created Bravas LLC. Residential Systems Inc. will now be Bravas Colorado, solidifying the Bravas name in the Rocky Mountain region.Bravas is based in Overland Park, Kansas, has locations in 14 states, annual revenues of around $75 million, and a team of more than 300 professionals, including designers, engineers, installers, technicians, and programmers that have earned hundreds of industry awards and certifications. With this coverage, Bravas has a unique ability to service your home throughout the US - whether it’s building a new home, setting up a vacation home or moving across the country.“We are thrilled to extend Bravas to Colorado as our latest location,” said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Bravas. “I have known and respected Travis Leo and the whole Residential Systems, Inc. team for many years. They have done an incredible job for their customers and have built a great business. They have an approach to creating happy customers that fits well with Bravas and many processes and skills that can augment the Bravas business. The inclusion of the RSI team as Bravas Colorado makes Bravas stronger.”“We are very excited to be joining the Bravas family,” said Travis Leo, ex-CEO of RSI and now General Manager of Bravas Colorado. “At RSI we have a 33-year history of providing intuitive home technology services that customers recommend to family and friends, partners rave about, and employees are proud to be a part of. The Bravas operating model is the wave of the future. As part of Bravas, we can expand our capabilities with new solutions and services while improving the value proposition we bring to homeowners. As part of a well-capitalized, strong national brand, I also believe it brings our employees more career opportunities and ensures we can continue to hire and invest in the best-skilled team in Colorado.”About Bravas LLCBravas is a leading national technology integrator that provides Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces for where their customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, Bravas completes more than 4,000 residential and commercial projects across the US every year.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.