Bravas launches a 24/7/365 technology helpdesk program designed exclusively for the luxury residential market.

As the largest and only national luxury custom integrator in the market, Bravas works to ensure that technology complements and enhances any space.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravas LLC, the nation’s leading installer of luxury smart home systems, announces a remote monitoring and management solution for home technology. Bravas Support’s tiered after-sales offering guarantees clients the best user experience on the market.“Bravas clients expect nothing but the best,” said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Bravas. “They are accustomed to premium service in every aspect of their lives, and their home’s technology systems are no exception. The end of a project for us is just the beginning of the client’s experience with their system. It is our mission to be a trusted resource for our clients long after an installation is completed.”“The key systems in the home- including security and surveillance, networking, audiovisual, lighting and shading, HVAC controls, and home automation- are becoming more complex and interconnected,” said Jay Vandermyde, COO of Bravas. “As consumers become more dependent on home technology in their daily lives, quick, high quality, round-the-clock tech support is becoming a necessity. Bravas Support gives our clients the peace of mind to use their home’s technology systems with confidence. If help is ever required, or if clients simply have questions about their system, Bravas dedicated remote support team is just a text, email, or phone call away.”“The traditional service model is becoming less relevant to today’s home technology. If a client is having a problem with their system, they often can’t wait for us to schedule a technician- their needs are more immediate,” says Alex Jaremko, Bravas National Client Services Manager. “As the technology systems we design and install advance, our team can solve more and more problems remotely. In many cases, we identify and resolve issues before our clients even know a problem occurred. Given the current health crisis in response to COVID-19, the demand for remote monitoring and management services is at an all-time high. We are able to keep our employees and clients safe while maintaining the quality of service that our clients expect.”About Bravas LLCBravas is a leading national technology integrator that provides Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces for where their customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, Bravas completes more than 4,000 residential and commercial projects across the US every year.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.