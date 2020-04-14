Eric Hiller Design to Value Seminar now free online

Eric Arno Hiller

Defining Design-to-Value (DtV) Expected results and how to measure KPIs How DtV enables cross-functional change within your organization

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed business consultant Eric Arno Hiller's Design to Value Seminar sponsored by GLG is now free to be viewed online by all. The original seminar took place on March 24th 2020 and can now be viewed in its entirety here.



Eric Hiller is a seasoned product and general manager, entrepreneurial leader, and consultant with a deep background in product development, purchasing, and software product management. He is also an authority in Product Cost Management, should-cost, cost modeling, DFM, DFA, design-to-value, competitive teardown and ideation, RFQ, spend analytics, DfX, Design-to-Cost.



