The 100 Top-Rated Low-Cost Franchise Brands, According to Franchise Owners

Guide to Today's Top Low-Cost Franchises

Franchise Business Review Identifies the Best Franchises Under $100K Based on Independent Research of Over 9,000 Franchise Owners

The brands that earned a place on this year’s list of Top Low-Cost Franchises were rated highest by current franchise owners in key areas including financial opportunity and training and support.” — Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , the leading market research firm in the franchise industry, specializing in franchisee satisfaction and performance, today announced the Top 100 Low Cost Franchises of 2020 . Franchises on the list were identified based on survey feedback from more than 9,000 franchisees across over 150 brands with an investment starting under $100,000.“While franchising can be lucrative for many entrepreneurs, franchise fees and high initial startup costs like inventory and real estate can lengthen the time it takes owners to reach a robust return on investment,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “The good news is that you can invest in a brand that doesn’t require hefty upfront fees for inventory, equipment, or real estate to get a good return on your investment - some with investments starting under $10K - if you do thorough research. The brands that earned a place on this year’s list of Top Low-Cost Franchises were rated highest by current franchise owners in key areas including financial opportunity and training and support, among others.”You can view the full list of this year’s best low-cost franchises here.Tim Courtney, vice president of franchise development at PuroClean, one of the leading brands on this year’s list, said that low-cost franchise opportunities can actually provide many franchise owners a very high return on investment in the long-run. “There is also an opportunity for scaling the business, as low-cost franchises such as PuroClean open doors for purchasing additional territories without millions of dollars. It’s a great option to maximize your profit and avoid debt in the first stages of starting a franchise.”Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises. Research on the 2021 Top Overall Franchises, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors, is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/



