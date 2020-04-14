15 year old Michigan Artist seeks support for her independent music release

Funding campaign started to support 15 year old musician, Lucy Lowis, to release her first album

Lucy's music brings kindness into a world desperate for the same.” — Studio Engineer

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teenage Singer launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her Debut Album!Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, Lucy Lowis is a 15 Year Old Michigan Based Aspiring American Singer/Songwriter!Lucy Lowis is a Michigan based aspiring American music artist, and she has proudly announced the launch of her debut music album. The album is titled Seventh Cycle Soul, and it will be independently released by Lucy. Moreover, the teenage music artist has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and she is welcoming generous pledges and donations.“In this album, I am tentatively planning to include 12-14 original songs and I have nearly completed recording and mixing.” Said the singer Lucy Lowis, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The passionate 15 year old musician spent most of her childhood in her father’s recording studio and is no stranger to music.The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/lucylowis/debut-album-seventh-cycle-soul-for-lucy-lowis and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production and release of this independent music album by Lucy Lowis. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000, and the musician is offering a wide range of rewards for the backing community. CDs of the album are being offered as a reward with nationwide shipping across the United States and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.About This ProjectLucy Lowis is a Michigan based aspiring American music artist, who is 15 years old and is passionate about music since early childhood. The artist has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to pursue her passion in the field of music by launching her debut album called Seventh Cycle Soul, and she is welcoming music fans from around the world to make pledges and donations in this campaign.Contact:Contact Person: Ted LowisCompany: Old Sound Tree PublishingCity: PlainwellState: MichiganCountry: United StatesEmail: ted@soundbuilder.netWebsite: www.lucylowis.com



