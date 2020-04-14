Registration Opens for Defence Exports 2020

Defence Exports 2020

SMi Group’s Defence Exports conference will convene in London for its fifteenth year on the 16th and 17th September 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conference organisers, SMi Group, are proud to announce the return of the 15th annual Defence Exports conference , taking place on the 16th – 17th September in London.As one of the leading global defence exports conferences , the meeting will provide an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals and government officials to discuss global defence trade compliance in depth.Registration is now open and a £300 early bird discount will be applied to bookings made by 30th April 2020 at http://www.defence-exports.com/EINpr1 Event highlights will include:• Hear guidance on effective trade, licensing and compliance as well as the latest developments in control mechanisms and cyber security measures• Discover practical guidance on how to comply with ITAR and EAR controls from within and outside the U.S.• Explore how best a robust global trade compliance programme can be implemented.• Network with heads of international trade compliance and export controls from Europe, North America and the rest of the worldThe conference agenda is set to host a variety of expert speakers, including:• Gary Stanley, President, Global Legal Services• Mr Chester Butterworth, Capability Assurance SO1 Maritime, UK MoD• Ms Claire Harrison, Head of Business Awareness, Export Control Joint Unit, Department for International Trade (Subject to Final Confirmation)• Ambassador Philip Griffiths, Head of Secretariat, Wassenaar Arrangement• Mr Stéphane Chardon, Coordinateur - Contrôle des Exportations Stratégiques, DG Commerce, European Commission• Mr Roger Arthey, Chair, The Institute of Export and International Trade• Mr Boaz Cohen, Logistics & Trade Compliance Director, Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra Ltd• Ms Lindy Davies-Myatt, Global Compliance Director, Inmarsat (Subject to Final Confirmation)• Mr Bill Wade, Vice President Global Trade Compliance, L3Harris• Ms Beth Ann Johnson, Director International Trade Compliance, Sealand Support Services Limited, Northrop Grumman Corporation• Ms Rosa Rosanelli, Group Export Compliance Officer, Senior Legal Counsel, Patria• Ms Laurence Carey, Trade Compliance Director, Thales• Mr Jim Huish, Managing Director - Export Controls and Sanctions, FTI Consulting• Ms Nancy Fischer, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP• Senior Representative, OCRThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at http://www.defence-exports.com/EINpr1 --END—Defence Exports 202016th – 17th September 2020London, United KingdomSponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and PillsburyFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



