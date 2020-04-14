My New Red Shoes (MNRS) and the San Francisco YMCA Partner to Support Infants and Children of Frontline Workers

My New Red Shoes Logo

When health and human service programs in San Francisco work together to support the well-being of children and families, everyone benefits.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health and human service nonprofits in the San Francisco Bay Area that provide a social safety for the community are facing a range of extreme challenges arising from COVID-19, including decreasing revenues amid swelling demand for services. In order to respond to the growing need, partnerships that strengthen capacity to deliver support to the community’s most vulnerable residents have become key.In March, San Francisco began offering free 12-hour child care for healthcare and essential service workers at select sites such as the YMCA. Through nine “ Pop Up YKids ” locations, the YMCA of San Francisco is providing relief to parents or guardians working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis as technicians, EMTs, aids, janitors, grocery clerks and as other essential workers.Upon learning about the “Pop UP YKids” initiative, MNRS reached out to San Francisco’s Public Information Officer to offer its support. In addition to new shoes for the children, MNRS provided twelve new “Pack-N-Plays” that enable the youngest children in the YMCA’s care to nap and play safely.Marissa Cowan, Associate Vice President of Child & Youth Development for the YMCA of San Francisco was thankful for the partnership, “We are so grateful to My New Red Shoes for their support of our Pop-Up Y Kids. We thank them for stepping up to this really important opportunity to serve the families of our community’s essential workers.”“MNRS values the insights, expertise and hard-won wisdom of our partners. As a community convener, building effective agency partnerships to identify the pressing priorities and challenges and develop resourcing solutions is core to our mission and an area where MNRS excels,” said Acting Board Chair Joanne Gouaux.My New Red Shoes and the nonprofit sector as a whole enriches life in the Bay Area. Delivering support to children of frontline healthcare and essential service workers during a time of significant need is all in a day’s work.“I hope our elected leaders, donors and, institutional funders recognize the nonprofit sector’s capacity to deliver needed services and social safety net supports. MNRS works diligently to make our community a better and more vibrant place to live for all families. We will weather this public health crisis and its economic impact on our organization by increasing our support to the community in partnership with donors and strategic agency partners who are as committed as we are to serving the San Francisco Bay Area. We invite you to join in supporting our work by donating today.” – Minh Ngo, Executive Director.About My New Red ShoesA nonprofit organization working to improve the quality of life and well-being of children and youth experiencing economic hardship, My New Red Shoes (MNRS) provides new shoes and clothing to Bay Area students in order to build a stronger, healthier, and more inclusive community for all youth.Sarah FarrantNINICO Communications+1 408-747-9481



