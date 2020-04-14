CoVid-19 Seller Relief Program, Your Home Sold Guaranteed in 24 Hours

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 Pandemic has forced everyone to change and adapt to a different way of being. Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, started his Real Estate career in 2008 right before the Recession began. Instead of going into panic mode, Rudy created a fail-safe plan and offered innovative solutions to help homeowners in any situation. Providing solutions for distressed homeowners is the backbone of YHSGR. Expanding the services, Rudy continues to be a leader among his peers and within the industry, paving the way for the future of Real Estate.

When the economy took a nosedive, like dominoes toppling over, we saw businesses closing and people losing their jobs and then entire states shutting down. “Shelter in Place” and “Slow the Spread” have become the mantra of the world. The government made loans available for small and large businesses to help with the current unprecedented financial upheaval, but unless you meet specific criteria, you may not be eligible. If you work for any company, you’re at the mercy of your employer, who is waiting in line with the millions of other businesses also needing a financial reprieve. Perhaps you were let go and filed for unemployment? So did 6.6 million other people. While you’re waiting for your application to go through the system, the financial storm keeps forging ahead, and you’re left wondering if you’ll ever have an income again.

What if you were behind in your mortgage payments before the Covid-19 Pandemic? Mortgage forbearance or deferment may or may not be an option for you. Understanding the terms is crucial. Financial stress takes a toll on your mental and physical health, and in this day and age, it’s imperative to stay healthy.

Covid-19 Pandemic not only affected homeowners but the iBuyer market as well. Some Real Estate companies have put their iBuyer program on hold and now homeowners who were counting on a way out if they needed to sell and have no options to sell fast. What makes an iBuyer attractive is their ability to buy a home quickly. iBuyers provide a hassle-free way for a homeowner to sell, which means no home preparation, no open houses, and money in the seller's pocket.

Enter Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s 24-Hour Seller Relief Program. YHSGR is now able to help homeowners with their much-needed mortgage exit strategy. “Being able to offer this service to homeowners, especially during a time of financial uncertainty, gives people peace of mind knowing they can pay their loan and walk away,” says Rudy.

When a homeowner receives a Notice of Default, the clock starts ticking. Time is of the essence so homeowners need to have a plan and a solution. Often, they wait too long to make a decision, and then it’s too late. The banks take back the property and the homeowner is left homeless with their dreams shattered. Navigating through unchartered waters with Rudy and his team of Distress Property Experts at YHSGR is like seeing land for the first time after being at sea for days. “We couldn’t sit back and watch good, hard-working people lose their homes with no place to go. We had to figure out how to help them salvage their dreams so they can move forward and create new dreams. With the cash, they can preserve their credit and rent a place until they recover from this hardship. We help them through the entire process and make sure they get settled into their new home.”

