Global Trend-Setter, Tom Nelson & Muscle Mechanics, Becomes First Gym to Offer its Facility to COVID-19 Relief Effort

Once again, Tom Nelson has proven why he is West Hollywood’s Top Trainer and why Muscle Mechanics is the “Best Gym in LA – 2020”.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- States are urgently searching for more space to house coronavirus patients as many hospitals across the country already are overwhelmed. New York state alone expects to need roughly 87,000 more hospital beds than they currently have for when the virus hits its peak. In Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom says more than 140,000 people in the state might need a hospital bed by the end of May, with about 26,000 requiring a high level of care, a scenario that predicts nearly two months until a peak. Nurses, doctors and thousands of medical workers inside California hospitals are already struggling through intense days as the wave of expected COVID-19 patients turns from a distant shadow to a roaring peril. However, there are ways in which people are aiding hospitals to help contain this virus as much as they can. Enter Hollywood Top Trainer, Tom Nelson, and his gym Muscle Mechanics as he is donating Muscle Mechanics to aid the COVID-19 Relief Efforts. He CHALLENGES every gym owner on the planet to do the same.

“As the largest private training facility in Los Angeles, many in the fitness industry look to me and Muscle Mechanics for leadership and guidance,” states Tom Nelson. “What better way to lead the fitness industry than to truly serve the communities in which we live and work during this crisis? It’s time for everyone in the fitness industry to stand up to our commitments and continue to make a healthy difference in the world!"

Tom Nelson made the announcement on KGAY 106.5 FM on Easter Sunday, the perfect way to celebrate Easter by letting the world know he is there to aid in this pandemic. Muscle Mechanics is a 9,000 sq.ft. private training gym in the city of Los Angeles and he donated it for whatever purpose it can serve in the effort to save lives. Muscle Mechanics is located half a mile from Cedars Sinai hospital. The facility is separated into two sections, which makes it perfect for multiple functions. One side can be used as a COVID-19 testing center and the other side can be a sort of barracks or home base for the doctors, nurses and other emergency workers manning the testing site. It is equipped with bathrooms, showers, a washer and dryer, and a full kitchen. It also has a lot of wide-open space which can be utilized in the relief effort in some way.

“Muscle Mechanics has been closed since March 16 and will probably remain closed through the end of May, states Tom Nelson. “I am making it available to the City of LA immediately and will continue the donation until I am given the okay from Mayor Garcetti to officially reopen as a gym. As a fitness professional and leader in the industry, it is my duty to promote health and fitness in every way possible."

To view Tom Nelson’s full KGAY 106.5 FM radio interview see below:

https://musclemechanics.com/tom-nelson-and-muscle-mechanics-donate-facility-to-the-covid-19-relief-effort/

Tom Nelson

https://musclemechanics.com/tom-nelson/

Tom Nelson is West Hollywood’s top Trainer and owner of Muscle Mechanics. He is always accepting training clients at the new facility. Muscle Mechanics is a gym that is completely private, fully stocked with commercial quality exercise equipment and has some of the best views in the valley.

Tom has been a fitness enthusiast his entire life but decided to make it his career 15 years ago. In that time, Tom scored the highest in the history of the ISSA certification board, built the largest Private Training Facility in Los Angeles and have been named West Hollywood’s Top Trainer by his peers in the fitness industry. He has also had an outstanding record as a bodybuilding and figure trainer that is unequalled in the industry – 5 first place wins for men in bodybuilding and 16 first place wins for women in figure contests.

As opposed to simply being a Fitness Trainer, Tom considers himself to be a Fitness Teacher. In all his years as a Fitness Teacher and Nutrition Specialist, Tom has learned that the more someone understands about what they are trying to accomplish, the more successful they will be at it. So, instead of simply telling you what to do in each session, Tom teaches you how to exercise properly, which means you learn the most effective, efficient and safest ways to exercise.

In addition, he will teach you “everything” you need to know about nutrition and how to apply that knowledge to your life. Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists in the Los Angeles area, and has developed a system (patent pending) that simplifies nutrition so anyone can understand it. You will know exactly what to eat, and when, in order to accomplish any goal you set for yourself. You will also understand how to effectively “cheat” on your nutrition plan with absolutely no guilt.

Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists and Trainers in the Los Angeles area. His goal is to reach as many people as he can to spread his message of fitness and nutrition. “While my achievements are very public and well documented, it is my lesser known accomplishments that are the most rewarding: helping many people lose over 100 pounds; providing nutritional guidance that can reverse illness and disease; improving quality of life for seniors; sponsoring Olympic and Paralympic Athletes; and, of course, the volunteer work that I do,” states Tom Nelson. “These are the things that make my job and life interesting, challenging, fun and rewarding!”



