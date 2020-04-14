Investors Bank Aids Stony Brook University Hospital's Fight Against COVID-19

Stony Brook University Hospital CEO Carol A. Gomes said, “Our team goes to work every day with a passion to fight this battle and a compassion to provide the best of care.”

Investors' Charitable Foundation Donates $100,000 to Assist "Real Heroes" - Doctors, Nurses and Staff fighting the coronavirus on the Front Line

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

We want Stony Brook to use this grant to fight this pandemic and provide assistance to the real heroes - those doctors, nurses, and administrators on the front line” — Investors Bank CEO Kevin Cummings

ISLANDIA , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors Bank , which recently completed the acquisition of Gold Coast Bancorp, is continuing the community support that Gold Coast provided as a Long Island-based community bank. Investors is providing a grant of $100,000 from the Bank’s Charitable Foundation to Stony Brook University Hospital Foundation on Long Island to support the hospital’s treatment of patients with COVID-19. The Investors Foundation supports non-profit organizations that enrich the diverse communities served by Investors Bank.Across the nation, New York continues to be the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings said, “We want Stony Brook to use this grant to fight this pandemic and provide assistance to the real heroes - those doctors, nurses, and administrators on the front line. They are doing a fantastic job under unimaginable circumstances and we want to support them any way we can.”Stony Brook University Hospital CEO Carol A. Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, expressed her appreciation for Investors Bank’s support of her teams who are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. “Words cannot describe how grateful we are to receive this grant,” said Ms. Gomes. “We could not get through this without the community doing everything humanly possible to assist. On behalf of everyone, we so greatly appreciate your support, kindness and generosity. It will be put to very good use.”According to Ms. Gomes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is erecting a 1,038-bed field hospital located on Stony Brook’s campus. She said a hospital team has been working around the clock to develop equipment, supply and staffing lists to support the field hospital. Stony Brook University is working with the hospital team to coordinate efforts.Investors President and Chief Operating Officer Domenick Cama noted that although the Investors Foundation was providing the grant, the original impetus behind the donation came from John Tsunis, former Gold Coast Chairman and CEO and current Chairman of Investors Bank Long Island Advisory Board. Mr. Cama said Investors was “glad to be able to act on the idea to provide the funds, and it truly shows John’s commitment to the Long Island community during this incredibly difficult time.”“Gold Coast Bank has always been committed to the Long Island community and has been a dedicated partner with Stony Brook,” said Mr. Tsunis. “I am so grateful that Investors Bank is continuing that partnership and that its core values echo what the Long Island communities have come to expect from Gold Coast.”Ms. Gomes thanked Mr. Tsunis and extended her appreciation for the support that Gold Coast provided over the years. She welcomed Investors to the Stony Brook community. “Unfortunately, it’s a very difficult time,” said Ms. Gomes, “but we’re so grateful for this and to start our partnership with Investors this way. We’re so appreciative of John and Investors Bank, and this support.”Ms. Gomes said she is so proud of everyone at the hospital. “They go to work every day, at great personal risk, with a look of determination, with a passion to fight this battle and a compassion to provide the best of care.”“You and your team are on the front lines fighting a battle and we appreciate all of the staff, at Stony Brook, for their dedication and sacrifice,” said Mr. Cama.About the Investors FoundationInvestors Bank created the Investors Foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves. The Investors Foundation supports initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education and affordable housing. The Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its customers and neighbors.About Investors BankInvestors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.About Stony Brook University HospitalStony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island’s premier academic medical center. With 624 beds, SBUH serves as the region’s only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County’s only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It is home of the nation’s first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/sbuh.



