MIND ALGN Treats Local Hospital Workers to Dinner During COVID-19 Pandemic

Staff at Shady Grove Medical Center enjoy dinner from Quincy's Bar & Grill, compliments of the local MIND ALGN TMS Clinic as a show of support and solidarity for local healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIND ALGN , a healthcare company pioneering the use of Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRTˢᴹ) leveraging Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), has joined forces with Quincy’s Bar & Grill in Gaithersburg, Maryland to provide meals to the staff of the ICU department at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center during the COVID-19 Pandemic.Adventist HealthCare’s Shady Grove campus is located in Montgomery County, the second hardest hit county in Maryland with about 20% of the state’s reported positive COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard . The growing number of patients is taxing the state’s healthcare system, with doctors and nurses at the front lines. Despite shortages of equipment and supplies, these healthcare workers bravely continue to fight against the Coronavirus while putting their very lives in danger. “In these scary and uncertain times, we all need to be comforted. And what’s more comforting than food? We really appreciate it!” commented one ICU staffer.“Nurses are heroes who selflessly take care of others every day, so we wanted to do our small part to take care of them for a change,” said Courtney Hejl, MIND ALGN’s Business Manager. “Their jobs are never easy, but we hope that this gesture demonstrates our appreciation and perhaps inspires others to support our healthcare community during this crisis and in the future.”Complying with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s state-wide Stay at Home order to protect public health and safety during the COVID-19 pamdemic, MIND ALGN has temporarily closed its Bethesda clinic. However, given the strict social distancing measures in place, health experts anticipate an even greater demand for depression treatments like MIND ALGN TMS therapy post-quarantine. In the meantime, the team at MIND ALGN will continue to show solidarity with the local healthcare community. “Doctors and nurses are our partners in bringing life-changing MIND ALGN TMS therapy to those suffering from depression and other neurological issues,” said Mark Tornillo, MIND ALGN’s Founder, “And we support our partners.”####ABOUT MIND ALGNMIND ALGN is a healthcare company pioneering the use of Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRTˢᴹ), a patented, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical approach to neuromodulation leveraging Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and individualized treatment plans to restore brain health and performance. MIND ALGN is an authorized licensee of the Wave Neuroscience ’s patented MeRT technology approach to neuromodulation. The MeRT approach is unique as it provides therapy specifically tailored to meet the needs of the individual, resulting in a healthier, better performing brain.CONTACT MIND ALGNIf you would like additional information about MIND ALGN, visit mindalgn.com or contact us:MIND ALGN7920 Norfolk AvenueSuite 950Bethesda, Maryland 20814



