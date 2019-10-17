MIND ALGN Launched the First TMS Therapy Center in Mid-Atlantic Using MeRT

MIND ALGN is a healthcare company pioneering the use of Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT), a patented non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical approach to neuromodulation leveraging Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

BETHESDA , MARYLAND, USA, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIND ALGN , a healthcare company pioneering the use of Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRTsm), a patented, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical approach to neuromodulation leveraging Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and individualized treatment plans to restore neurological health, held their official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony last night to celebrate the opening of the first MeRT therapy center serving the greater Washington, DC Metro area. Among those in attendance were Dr. Erik Won, President of Wave Neuroscience , Dr. Alec Anders, MIND ALGN’s Medical Director, Mark G. Tornillo, Founder of MIND ALGN, as well as Jeff Burton, Executive Director of Bethesda Urban Partnership, The Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery County Councilmember, Andrew Friedson, and Ken Reichard, representative from the office of Senator Benjamin L. Cardin.“We are honored to work with MIND ALGN as a best-in-class clinical partner. Through this collaboration we are excited to bring forward new neuromodulation technology to the Washington, DC Metro region and increase access to MeRT treatment in new communities,” said Dr. Won.“MIND ALGN is the first and only MeRT treatment center in the mid-Atlantic. We are excited to increase awareness of neuromodulation and provide more individuals suffering from depression and other neurological issues with access to this potentially life-changing therapy,” said Mr. Tornillo.MeRT is a patented approach to Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a drug-free, non-invasive brain treatment therapy that has been used to treat depression. TMS involves using a magnet to target certain areas of the brain using low amplitude, non-invasive, magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress out-of-sync neuronal activity in functional brain areas. The TMS neuromodulation equipment used in the MeRT approach has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and may be used off label for other disorders in the practice of medicine. Patients have experienced a variety of other benefits including:• Improved quality of sleep• Decreased anxiety / more relaxed• Enhanced concentration and focus• Improved mental clarity and memory• Reduced pain• Improved mood• Increased stress toleranceWhat’s unique about MeRT is the personalized and evidence-based approach that allows treatment to be tailored to the individual, providing gentler and more dynamic results. No two waveform patterns are the same - even if they're experiencing similar symptoms, which is why the MeRT approach is so revolutionary. Individualized protocols utilize brainwave analysis to assess how different areas of the brain are functioning and reveal areas that aren't communicating the way they should. This data is used to develop a personalized and targeted approach aimed at bringing about healthy brain communication.Brandon Soleau, Special Ops Veteran and Executive Director of Wave Neuroscience said, “I’m excited that Wave Neuroscience has partnered with MIND ALGN to finally bring MeRT to the east coast. In all my years of taking care of our veterans who have sacrificed so much, I’ve never seen a treatment that moves the needle on the invisible wounds of war like MeRT. Having MeRT in the DC area will help so many wounded, ill and injured veterans transitioning to the second phase of their lives,” said Soleau.The MeRT Process – 6 Steps to Freedom1. Clinical Intake: Complete questionnaire and forms to determine if you are a candidate for therapy. Meet with doctor to obtain approval for therapy.2. Baseline EEG / Analysis: Once qualified, an EEG is recorded to establish baseline measurements and to determine the patient specific treatment parameters. Typically, therapy can start 48 hours after the baseline EEG is recorded.3. MeRT Treatment: A full program is 20 treatments, 3 EEGs and clinician visits over a span of 4-6 weeks. Treatment is normally 35-45 minutes.4. Validate: EEGs are performed in the middle and end of treatment program and compared to the original Baseline EEG to ensure the patient is always receiving the most effective treatment parameters.5. Maintenance: After successful therapy, it may be necessary to continue with occasional “tune ups” to ensure optimization is maintained.6. Live Positively: Living positively with a holistic approach to brain health is important for MeRT maximum benefits. Activities and habits like healthy diet, exercise, meditation, yoga, and social connection, morning light and SLEEP help produce long term outcomes and results.“Our dedicated team and extended network of neuroscientists and physicians believe in delivering individualized treatment in order to achieve a healthier life for people with neurological issues,” said Dr. Alec Anders, MIND ALGN’s Medical Director. Dr. Anders has been honored as one of Washingtonian Magazine’s Top Doctors every year since 2005 and is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at Georgetown University and member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.####About MIND ALGNMIND ALGN is a healthcare company pioneering the use of Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRTSM), a patented, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical approach to neuromodulation leveraging Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and individualized treatment plans to restore brain health and performance. MIND ALGN is an authorized licensee of the Wave Neuroscience’s patented MeRT technology. The MeRT approach is unique as it provides therapy specifically tailored to meet the needs of the individual, resulting in a healthier, better performing brain.About WAVE NEUROSCIENCEWave Neuroscience has innovated Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT), an evidence-based form of personalized neuromodulation. Our personalized protocols utilize neurocomputational analytics to assess how different areas of the brain are functioning and reveal areas that are not communicating the way they should. We then use this data to develop a personalized and targeted approach to optimize neurologic function.Contact MIND ALGNIf you would like additional information about MIND ALGN, visit mindalgn.com or contact us:MIND ALGN7920 Norfolk AvenueSuite 1100Bethesda, Maryland 20814Email: info@mindalgn.comOffice: 301-657-4567



