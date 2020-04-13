NFL Linebackers Should Be Cautious that Saquon Barkley Has a Younger Brother, Ali Barkley

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Ali Barkley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nike has made an ongoing effort to encourage people to stay at home during these difficult times. They have made efforts for touching ads that help take the mind off everything going on in the world and have become very entertaining. As such, not only has some of the material of their ads been informative, they have also been heart-warming. Enter Saquon Barkley’s touching and family friendly ad that has been going viral. It was now Barkley’s turn to be a part of the Play Inside campaign and BroBible was asked to announce the intros to the family “starting lineup”. In the video campaign, each member of the Barkley family came out one by one to introduce themselves as if they were getting ready for Game 7 against the Chicago Bulls.

“A big shoutout goes out to Nike for letting us make this as funny as possible while not crossing any vulgar lines that a Fortune 500 company can’t cross,” states BroBile. “It was a true blast to make such a simple, yet powerful message to convince people to do the right thing and JUST STAY HOME.”

The biggest highlight of this family introduction video was that aside from the fact that his 2-year-old daughter Jada is absolutely adorable, the main take away from the starting roster was that there is indeed a duplicate, younger Saquon Barkley in the family. Ali Barkley, Saquon's younger brother is a 190-pound six-foot running back who is exhibiting some very impressive comparisons to his older brother Saquon. In Pennsylvania, Ali owns high school football much as his brother did years before and is now looking at a potential commitment to his older brother’s alma mater, Penn State. Imagine the possibilities of two Barkley’s wreaking complete havoc in the NFL, players should be frightened. It seems that the Barkley’s are catching up and just may be giving the Bosa family a run for their money in the NFL family dominance.

“What an absolute honor it was to be a part of this video and announce for Saquon and his family, states BroBible. “We don’t think you can find a nicer, humbler guy in the league than Saquon. We have built a good relationship over the past year and jumped at the chance to do this.”

When it comes to football, Barkley said he’s always been mature. His parents, Johnson and Alibay Barkley, raised him to go after whatever he wanted in life, but to also own up to mistakes and never make excuses. It seems that this family philosophy has carried on as the two brothers share a hard work ethic that allowed them to be at the top of their games. Even with his season disrupted by injury, Barkley’s statistics after two seasons put him in the conversation for the best runningback in professional football. Now, you have a mini Saquon being prepped for the big leagues and NFL players should be wary of these dangerous brothers in the future.

Check out the full video here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-dPupigfBt/?utm_source=ig_embed





