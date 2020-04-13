St. Petersburg Family Doctor Partners with Private Lab for COVID-19 Testing

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has partnered with Evexia Diagnostics to provide economical testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has partnered with Evexia Diagnostics to provide economical testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19. Evexia Diagnostics is a private lab that offers multiple specialty and custom testing options. DOCS Outside the Box! created the partnership to ensure that patients have options to confirm if they have the virus, have overcome the virus, or if they are still contagious with the virus.

The partnership allows DOCS Outside the BOX! to administer 3 individual tests – COVID – 19 PCR, COVID – 19 Stool PCR, and COVID – 19 Antibody. COVIS – 19 PCR lets you know within 24 hours if you have the virus. COVID – 19 PCR Stool utilizes cutting-edge viral RNA qPCR methodology to detect and measure levels of SARS-CoV-2 virus in stool to determine if you are still transmitting the virus. COVID – 19 Antibody uses a simple blood test to confirm if you have had past exposure/infection and possible immunity.

These labs can be drawn at DOCS Outside the Box! office or in-home using DOCS new mobile service. This is a private lab test and is not reimbursable through insurance.

“The team at DOCS Outside the Box! is dedicated to providing our patients with all options for care,” said Lana Garner, DOM. “We created the partnership with Evexia to ensure that all of our patients have access to get tested and results quickly.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.



