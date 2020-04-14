RAFT's Response to the COVID-19 Crisis to Help Families with Online Education

RAFT (Resource Area for Teaching)

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATE:TuesdayApril 14, 2020TIME:11AMWHERE:4 Wabash Ave.San Jose, 95128WHAT:1.RAFT (Resource Area for Teaching) will host a press conference on their response to the COVID-19 crisis and school closures. RAFT is a non-profit that is stepping up to help thousands of students and families throughout the Bay Area and the nation.2. For the first time ever, Resource Area For Teaching (RAFT) will make their learning kits and learning resources directly available to families. Additionally, these enhanced learning materials will now be available nationwide. (The kits will be available online to purchase)3. Thanks to a generous donation from Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE) 14,000 kits have already been distributed in Santa Clara County at meal distribution sites. (students will be picking up kits and meals during the press conference)4. Raft hopes to pass out over 30,000 free kits to Title 1 students throughout Northern California if more sponsors step up.Raft kits and resources will help to ensure student learning continues and provide some joy through hands-on learning, while families are balancing the pressure of changing work conditions and online education. (Lots of B roll available)INTERVIEWS:-CEO of RAFT Jason Morrella-Spanish speaker available for interviewSocial Distancing and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.For information about RAFT, visit https://raft.net/ In partnership with Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE), RAFT has delivered over 11,000 hands-on learning STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) Project Kits to 5 different meal distribution sites for students in Santa Clara County since schools closed. In the coming weeks, RAFT and SCCOE hope to expand to more sites, with the goal to distribute over 30,000 kits to students throughout the Bay Area. SCCOE has also translated the Project Guide Sheets (included with the kit), into Spanish and Vietnamese versions for home use of these RAFT kits.RAFT will also now make individual STEAM Project Kits available to order online, for everyone. Each Kit includes assembly instructions, suggested activities, and materials required for a hands-on lesson that families can do together. RAFT knows that educators, guardians and parents, are looking for educational content that aligns to national standards while engaging students. These kits are now available at RAFT’s online store.RAFT is also proud to announce new, free online resources in the form of STEAM Learning Activity sheets. These home-based activities will help parents, guardians, and educators guide students through hands-on learning while using common household items. Parents can find new activities on RAFT’s website each day by specific grade level from Pre-K to 8th grade. These learning materials will be available to students around the global during this pandemic.“RAFT is proud to provide high quality, standards-based education that is affordable and accessible to educators, and now students, everywhere. To that end, we are expanding our reach by developing free home-based learning activities that will be available online to help our community of parents and families in these challenging times.” -Jason Morrella, CEO of RAFTAbout RAFT:RAFT’s mission is to help educators transform a child’s learning experience through hands-on education to one that inspires the joy and discovery of learning.Founded in San Jose, California in 1994, Resource Area For Teaching (RAFT) is a nonprofit focused on providing educators, of all types, with engaging, affordable hands-on learning resources aligned to national curriculum standards. Through the partnership of over 200 Bay Area companies, RAFT diverts 300 tons of material from landfills for reuse in the classroom with the help of over 6,000 volunteers. RAFT’s hands-on learning products (STEAM Learning Activity Sheets, STEAM Project Kits and Classroom Idea Sheets), services (professional development and mentoring), and low-cost teaching supplies (available at our San Jose RAFT Store) enrich and improve the education of over 150,000 students through our 8,000 educators each year. RAFT serves students and teachers in the following counties: San Mateo, Santa Clara, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Contra Costa, Alameda.CONTACT:Terry Downing, PRxDigital(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com

