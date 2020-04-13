Auto/Mate Integrates Dealership Management System (DMS) with Bluejay Reviews

Integration helps dealers maintain and grow their online reputation

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is announcing it has completed all dealership management system (DMS) integrations with Bluejay Reviews . With the online reputation of a dealership being important, the integration enables auto dealerships to monitor and improve their online reputation by automatically sending personalized emails and texts to every customer after they visit the dealership. It will ask customers to leave reviews, and sends them to popular review sites such as Google, Facebook, and Yelp to leave the reviews.“85% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations and 68% of consumers will leave a business review when asked, but not many dealers have a process to solicit reviews from their happy customers,” said Mike Esposito, president of Auto/Mate. “The Bluejay Review integration makes it easy for dealers to ask for reviews and manage the review process all from within the DMS.”"We are excited to have our product directly integrated into Auto/Mate, and we understand that growing and maintaining a great online reputation is a key factor to success in the automotive industry. We look forward to helping Auto/Mate dealerships do just that," commented Paul Moody, Business Development Agent for Bluejay Reviews.Bluejay Reviews automates the review management process, making it simple to respond to reviews quickly, promote great reviews and turn existing customers into a referral engine. Auto dealers can monitor and respond to reviews from all review sites in one easy to use dashboard and receive text and email alerts whenever a new review posts on any site. Additionally, Bluejay Reviews automatically posts positive reviews across social media pages and on websites, helping to increase SEO rankings.Auto/Mate's integration program, Open/Mate , is based on open standards so that third-party vendors can easily integrate with the DMS. Auto/Mate's open integration program keeps integration costs low for vendors, saving auto dealers money while providing them with more vendor choices.For more information, visit www.automate.com About Bluejay ReviewsBluejay Reviews is dedicated to helping dealerships get more business and build a solid online reputation by helping to turn customer reviews into increased revenue. Managing online reviews doesn't have to be so complicated, and when done properly it can make a huge impact on a dealership’s bottom line. Bluejay Reviews provides dealerships with the ability to generate new customer reviews efficiently and then easily manage, monitor, and market those reviews to help increase revenue and improve/maintain a good online reputation. Visit https://www.bluejayreviews.com/auto-mate to request more information.About DealerSocketDealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably while improving their customers’ experience. DealerSocket’s suite of products gives dealers of all sizes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS), as well as Auto/Mate, a leader in DMS. DealerSocket serves more than 9,000 dealerships and 300,000 users. DealerSocket’s software has helped its customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,500 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



