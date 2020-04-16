TraceGains Signs Deal with University of Minnesota’s Food Defense and Protection Institute

We aren’t just tapping into the FPDI datasets; we’re delivering market intelligence gleaned from the university’s subject matter expertise, data fusion, and analysis.” — TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 16, 2020, WESTMINSTER, COLORADO – TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for food, beverage, and CPG companies, has signed an agreement with the University of Minnesota for access to data collected and curated by the their Food Protection and Defense Institute (FPDI) in St. Paul, Minnesota.

FPDI protects the global food supply through research and education and has earned a reputation for pioneering innovative solutions. By integrating the university’s vast amount of data with TraceGains Smart Alerts, companies will be better equipped to address global food system vulnerabilities. Data can inform the industry on where regional or global disasters are creating cascading consequences.

TraceGains created Smart Alerts in late 2019 to help assure product integrity, supply chain resiliency, and brand protection. Smart Alerts is directly integrated with customers’ supply chains, so they don’t have to analyze general and lengthy email alerts to determine what matters to them. Instead, users can receive focused alerts pertaining to their geographies, suppliers, items, and ingredients and have direct access to industry-related regulatory, safety, incident, and fraud information in real time. Quality, regulatory, purchasing, and R&D departments save time and perform faster.

The addition of this new data will provide access to an international registry of food adulteration incidents and a central reference repository of information related to food. Historical data has been collected from multiple sources on a variety of topics including production, trade, common food and non-food uses, seasonality, processing steps and supply chain structure, food safety concerns, and past intentional adulteration events.

“Accessing the data collected and curated by Dr. Amy Kircher and her team at FPDI helps further differentiate Smart Alerts by laser-focusing on our customers’ supply chains vs. other solutions that deliver warnings through daily e-mail blasts on broad topics,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “We aren’t just tapping into the FPDI datasets; we’re delivering market intelligence gleaned from the university’s subject matter expertise, data fusion, and analysis.”

“We’ve had a number of companies express interest in the FPDI data, research, and innovations,” said Kircher, Senior Advisor at the Food Protection and Defense Institute. “We chose to work with TraceGains because of their credibility and strong grasp of the regulatory and safety challenges the industry faces as well as their distribution capability. We want this research and data to go out and do good in the world, and we think TraceGains is well-positioned to reach the widest audience.”

About TraceGains

TraceGains is a supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development platform that helps food, beverage, and CPG companies deliver on brand promise. TraceGains Network is where R&D, procurement, quality, and regulatory departments collaborate with suppliers globally to bring safe products to market faster. Thousands of supplier locations and data sources are combined to identify and qualify suppliers, precisely source items and ingredients, build recipes, negotiate specifications, and automatically collect supporting documentation.

About FPDI

The Food Protection and Defense Institute (FPDI) launched as a Homeland Security Center of Excellence in July 2004 at the University of Minnesota, one of the nation’s most comprehensive research universities. Developed as a multidisciplinary and action-oriented research consortium, FPDI addresses the vulnerability of the nation's food system. FPDI takes a comprehensive, farm-to-table view, encompassing all aspects – from primary production through transportation and food processing to retail and food service. Visit FPDI: www.foodprotection.umn.edu.



