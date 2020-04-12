Easter at Home Tips from the Clearwater Community Volunteers

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) cancelled their annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt and are sharing ideas for a fun at-home Easter activities. Photo by Freestocks on Unsplash.com.

The Clearwater Community Volunteers share fun ways to celebrate Easter at home for the safety of all in lieu of the Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman pack.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the interest of public health and safety of Pinellas County children and families, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) cancelled their Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt. But being “egg-stra” good at organizing Easter, they are sharing 5 fun ideas.

Easter is one of the most important Christian religious holidays. It is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and bring with it a message of awakening and re-birth.

Easter brings together families of many faiths as some of its customs, such as Easter eggs, are likely linked to pagan traditions. In pagan festivals celebrating spring, the eggs were associated with life. From the Christian perspective, they are said to represent Jesus’ resurrection. Decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates back to at least the 13th century.

Though Easter egg hunts have been called off this year, there are still activities you and your families can do at home.

1. Make salt dough Easter eggs and paint them to hang around the house. Salt dough is a mix of 4 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup salt and 1.5 cups warm water, shape and bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 1-2 hours. Then you just have to paint and decorate!

2. A mixture of washable acrylic paint and dish soap is the perfect recipe for home-made Easter egg stained glass windows.

3. Sidewalk chalk drawing will have the kids out for hours and bring some color to your neighborhood. It is fun way to stay outside while maintaining social distancing.

4. Have an at-home Easter egg hunt treasure hunt with plastic eggs filled with candies, or an afternoon tea with the Easter Bunny.

5. Have the kids write and decorate Easter cards and mail them to a local nursing home, fire stations or hospital for health care workers.

“The purpose of our events, be it our Easter egg hunt or our Winter Wonderland village, is to bring the community together and spread happiness.” said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “So enjoy this opportunity to create memories and the time you have with your family.”

If you want ideas for more Easter activities contact us at (727)-244-3656 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org we will send you the “how to” on each of the ideas and more if needed!

For more information on the Clearwater Community Volunteers or to check out our upcoming events please visit our website ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) has over 27 years of community service under its belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, CCV stays true to its reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



