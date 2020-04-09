Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization Announces Free Online Prevention Resource Center

The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization announced the release of its online disease prevention resource center on its website. It features practical ways to prevent the spread of illnesses and can be accessed by with the yellow banner at the top of the page.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with the adage “An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure” free prevention resources have been made available at www.scientology.org/staywell/.

Based off practical ways to prevent the spread of disease the resource center features videos and downloadable booklets in 17 languages which demonstrate effective methods of sanitization, proper use of mask and gloves as well as guidelines to follow when a member of the family is ill.

Lisa Mansell, Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization said, “It’s important to us that our community stays safe. We have these resources and want to make sure that every Clearwater resident knows that these resources are available for them to use.”

A Clearwater resident who received the “How to Keep Yourself and Others Well” booklet said, “Can I have extra copies as you kindly offered? I would like to share this with my condo association and make sure everyone stays safe. Thank you for your care.”

The educational booklets and videos were created by the Church of Scientology and follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The videos include animated demonstrations of why social distancing, washing your hands and sanitizing surfaces is key to stopping the spread of disease.

To find out more information about the free online Prevention Resource Center or the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization please call (727) 467-6860 or visit www.scientology-fso.org.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. In alignment with Scientologists’ belief that one has a responsibility to help one’s fellow man, Scientologists regularly engage in humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.



