Las Vegas Entertainers and YTA Join Forces on Virtual Vegas Vacation

Original Las Vegas Show Coming to Quarantined National Audience

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Las Vegas entertainers, a Las Vegas production company, and a national broadcaster announced the launch of a new, original Las Vegas television series to entertain the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Centerpost Media, parent company of YTA announced its partnership with Skin City Body Painting and Vegas the Network Studios to create the new docu-series for broadcast, Cable TV, and streaming viewers, which will premiere on April 6, 2020 at 10:00 pm ET. The one-hour series will feature new episodes Monday through Friday.

Scott Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Centerpost Media, said the partnership is a unique way to help Americans cope with the shelter-in-place orders keeping them at home during the pandemic, “Getting information about COVID-19 is important, but so is the mental health of our viewers. We wanted to provide people a virtual Vegas Vacation to get their mind off the news, even for one hour a night.”

Robin Slonina, co-owner of Skin City Body Painting, will host the new show along with her business partner and Cirque du Soleil performer, Ross Gibson. Slonina says the series will allow Las Vegas fans a chance to meet the entertainers behind the production shows, while introducing tourists to a broader range of experiences available in Las Vegas that often gets overshadowed by the famous Las Vegas strip. “I can’t wait to show viewers the ‘real’ Vegas I love. We will peek behind the curtain to reveal personal glimpses of how our performers and artists are staying productive during the hiatus, as well as learning about all sorts of creative, off-strip spots and things to do the next time they come to visit us.”

Ross Gibson, host and Cirque du Soleil performer, explains the impact of the show on Las Vegas entertainers, “For performers with families like myself, all our local luxuries like gyms, training facilities and after school activities for our kids were taken away from us, leaving it up to us come up with creative and novel ways of staying in shape and keeping our kids active from the safety of our own homes. We’re looking forward to discovering and sharing many other fellow performers' various tricks and ideas.”

Ken Johnson, President of Vegas the Network Studios Inc., said the cooperation is a unique way to benefit companies with different aspirations, “Vegas the Network Studios was founded to grow the Southern Nevada economy through unique and original video entertainment, so in a way, we’ve been preparing for this opportunity since we started the company. We’re extremely excited to provide a fresh, original distraction from the news of the day while promoting Southern Nevada tourism throughout the country, leveraging the TV experience Robin brings, the entertainer’s perspective from Ross, and the distribution provided by YTA’s 44-million households via cable, broadcast and Roku.

Production began immediately once the Governor of Nevada ordered a shutdown of non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 crisis.

YTA:

YTA offers a wide variety of programming for viewers that are tired of the same repetitive shows. Featuring exclusive, original programs and topics that matter to real people, YTA takes viewers on a bold, exciting journey. Talk, Sports, Cooking, News, Movies, or Comedy, YTA has Something Different.

About Skin City Body Painting

Skin City was founded in 2006 by artist Robin Slonina, producer and judge on GSN’s hit competition show, Skin Wars. Skin City is Las Vegas’ premier body painting company, providing professional body paint, makeup, and hair styling to visitors of Las Vegas, as well as providing Las Vegas' top models and talent for any corporate or private event.



About Vegas the Network Studios Inc.

Founded in 2019, Vegas the Network Studios Inc. is a Las Vegas area independent film and media production company specializing in original video and media content of all forms.

