Porsche-Focused Television Show Coming to MAVTV Motorsports Network in 2021

MAVTV to carry season 1 and all new season 2

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 900 Series Motorsports, Inc., dba Carl’s Place, announced their licensing agreement with MAVTV allowing the network to carry the Porsche-themed reality show on the network, as well as, the network’s streaming platform, “MAVTV Select.”

Tony Mazzagatti, owner of 900 Series Motorsports Inc. and star of the show shared his excitement with the deal and distribution of the show on MAVTV. “MAVTV is a premiere TV and streaming network that appeals to Porsche owners who have a love for racing and performance upgrades. The 900 Series’ is one of the only car-centered television shows to focus on a single brand and explore the full experience of Porsche ownership for collectors, owners, and enthusiasts around the world, so we are thrilled to bring The 900 Series to MAVTV and their audience.”

John Duff, Head of Content for MAVTV explained the appeal of the show to MAVTV. “The decision in adding ‘The 900 Series’ to our roster of shows available on MAVTV and MAVTV Select was an easy one,” said John Duff, Head of Content, MAVTV Motorsports Network. “The show embodies everything our audience wants to see in terms of restoring and repairing cars but takes it a step further and focuses solely on Porsche manufactured vehicles.

This is a great show for current and new Porsche enthusiasts to dive deeper into the rich history and mechanical evolutions of their favorite automotive manufacturer.”

Season two of the show has been in production since October of 2020 and is expected to conclude in late March. The show is filmed and produced in Las Vegas by Vegas the Network Studios, Inc., a Las Vegas based production company. The first episode is scheduled to air on March 6, 2021, on MAVTV and will extend through season two of the series.

For more information, press only:

Vegas the Network Studios Inc.

Kenneth Johnson, President

(775) 505-1038

kjohnson@vegasthenetwork.com

About 900 Series Motorsports Inc., dba Carl’s Place

For more than 46 years, 900 Series Motorsports Inc., dba Carl’s Place has cared for all models of

Porsches, repairing and restoring them for racing and every day driving.

About MavTV

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, pro motocross, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. From 24/7 automotive and motorsports content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free and exclusive content available on MAVTV Select and the on-demand streaming service of MAVTV Plus, if it has a motor, it’s probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com

About Vegas the Network Studios Inc.

Founded in 2019, Vegas the Network Studios Inc. is a Las Vegas area independent film and media production company specializing in original video and media content of all forms.

For more information, visit www.vegasthenetwork.com