Help Us Help Cambodia - WHO Sanitizer

GoFundMe Campaign by Bayon Distillery of Cambodia - joins distilleries in World Campaign against COVID-19

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayon Distillery announces our GoFundMe campaign to aid Cambodia!

Cambodia could use your help. As a still developing nation, there is insufficient medical infrastructure to fully combat the virus; and just a few dollars from you would help greatly.

Covid-19 has hit Cambodia; one of the poorest countries in Southeast Asia. Despite being poor (the average factory worker makes around $150 USD per month), Cambodia has a vibrant tourist industry - and has gone out of it's way to aid several countries in need. In February, for example, it allowed the MS Westerdam to dock after being turned away by 5 other countries; with over 650 US, 270 Canadian, and several Australian passengers on board.

Hand sanitizer is one of the best ways to combat the spread of the virus - but requires high proof alcohol to manufacture this product (160 proof or greater). WHO (the World Trade Organization) has released the recipe to manufacture hand sanitizer - but many countries, including Cambodia - have restricted inter-country shipping of products and supplies.

THE SOLUTION

Bayon Distillery was organized in Cambodia to bring Western style distillery techniques to Cambodia, and with the intention to aid Cambodia's farming industry economically. Increased wages, an alternative market for farm products, and modern food processing techniques are all part of it's plan. As a result, Bayon Distillery has a 500 liter European style still capable of providing the high proof alcohol necessary to produce the WHO recipe hand sanitizer.

Bayon Distillery has agreed to supply hand sanitizer at cost to various NGO's (non-profits) throughout Cambodia. This GoFundMe project is to raise the money for those costs

THE FUNDS

100% of donations (less GoFundMe's 2.9% and $.30 donation transaction fee) will go directly to actual hard costs for materials and distribution. Labor and infrastructure cost's will be contributed by Bayon Distillery for free. It is estimated that every $100 will all for the production and distribution for over 100 spray bottles (100 ml) of WHO approved hand sanitizer. All products will be distributed to registered NGO's (non-profit / Non Government Organization) in Cambodia.

BAYON DISTILLERY

Bayon Distillery was organized by Rattana Em (Cambodia) and Matthew Green-Hite (US). Rattana is a Cambodian citizen, and holds an Engineering degree from the University of New York. Matthew is an international accountant with CPA licenses in both the US and Cambodia, and an MBA in Finance.

Bayon Distillery has won numerous awards including medals for Cascara Liqueur, Mangosteen Liqueur, and Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur. It's most recent medal was a Gold Medal for Cashew Brandy (April 2020) and it was awarded Best of Class (International Brandy).



