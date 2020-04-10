TANGIBLE IP BROKERS 4 ADDITIONAL LICENSES FOR SELLER OF MOBILE MESSAGING PATENTS

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TANGIBLE IP, LLC, an international patent brokerage and Intellectual Property advisory firm headquartered in Seattle, with over 3000 patents successfully brokered, announced the additional licensing of a patent portfolio pertaining to Mobile Messaging and belonging to UK based operating company Ghost Telecom Ltd with 4 additional licensees. The identity of the licensees nor financial details of the agreement could be disclosed. These additional licenses add to an already large group of licensed parties and provide further validation to the scope and relevance of the Ghost Telecom portfolio with respect to the mobile messaging software technology space. The portfolio remains for sale to others and is highly relevant to the industry, as it is widely practiced by a number of industry leaders. It should be noted that the above licenses were all voluntary and occurred as a result of Tangible IP’s outreach to sell the portfolio and did not involve any assertion related activity.“We retained Tangible IP based on their excellent reputation as well as their outstanding track record in monetizing patents without having to resort to litigation or other assertion activities,” said Micheal Camilleri, CEO for Ghost Telecom. “After a first round of voluntary licenses a few months ago, they have done it again by driving the successful completion of no fewer than 4 additional licenses, all with very sophisticated technology companies. We understand that it is extremely difficult to sell or otherwise monetize small patent portfolios without having to litigate and Tangible IP did just that, not once, but 5 times so far, thereby extracting significant value for our patents, while allowing us to continue to find a good home for this asset ultimately,” said Camilleri.“Each day we can bring parties together without having to assert patents is a good day,” said Louis Carbonneau, CEO & Founder of Tangible IP. “Offering patents for sale rather than trying to assert them offers us the opportunity to have candid discussions with industry players who may benefits from either acquiring or licensing the assets and here, it has allowed our client and several sophisticated licensees to enter into a mutually beneficial license agreement in a matter of a few weeks, in a very amicable context. We could not feel more gratified than providing value this way, while retaining the ability to enter into subsequent transactions of the same nature,” said Carbonneau.To receive an executive summary and relevant industry use information for this portfolio, please inquire at info@tangibleip.biz.



