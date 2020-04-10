Pensacola Fireplace, Grill & Outdoor Store, Doodlebuggers, Celebrates 22 Years in Business

Tom LaMontagne Tonia LaMontagne Pensacola Chimney Repair

Doodlebuggers, a company that builds and installs outdoor kitchens in Pensacola and surrounding areas, announces 22 years of services in the Florida Gulf Coast.

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doodlebuggers, a company that builds and installs outdoor kitchens in Pensacola and surrounding areas, proudly announces the celebration of 22 years of services in the Florida Gulf Coast community. Doodlebuggers opened their first office in Pensacola, Florida on April 8, 1998, and expanded to an additional location in Destin on April 21, 2018.

Tonia, one of the owners of Doodlebuggers, says: "If you are looking for the grill that is just right for you, your family, or entertaining guest in Pensacola or surrounding areas, Doodlebuggers Fireplace, Grill & Outdoor Store has what you are looking for. Whether it be charcoal, electric, propane, wood or gas, Doodlebuggers has the grill for you. We provide a variety of premium, name-brand grills in Pensacola and the surrounding areas. We provide grills of all sizes, whether it be for you, your family, or entertaining guests."

Besides offering beautiful grills of all shapes and sizes, the company focuses strongly on chimneys, dryer vents and air duct cleaning in Pensacola and surrounding areas. They want to ensure that everyone has optimal indoor air quality and can utilize their hearth and other appliances in an efficient manner. These are services that the company has been highly praised for by its many customers. Beej D., for instance, stated, "Doodlebuggers just came for my annual dryer vent service. As always, they provided incredible and quality customer service. Scheduling is done with great care and attentiveness. Online service request form worked like a charm, and I will most certainly be scheduling my next service with Doodlebuggers."

The Doodlebuggers Service Network has become a true member of the overall Pensacola and Destin communities. The company has proven itself to be professional and reliable, as well as putting an emphasis on offering the best customer service possible.

Tom LaMontagne, founder and co-owner of Doodlebuggers, stated, “I want to give praise to God and a shout out to the Doodlebuggers Team for making this even possible. This is just the beginning even though we are celebrating our 22nd year in business. [We are] on our way to be a 25-year overnight success story.”

For more information about Doodlebuggers Service Network in Pensacola, FL please call (850) 477-1151 or visit https://www.HugYourHome.com.

