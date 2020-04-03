Doodlebuggers Service Network Ranks No. 141 on the 2020 Florida Inc. 500

Florida Inc 500 Pensacola Chimney Repair Inc 5000 and Florida Inc 500

Florida Inc. magazine revealed that Doodlebuggers, a Pensacola and Destin Fireplace, Grill & Outdoor Store, is No. 141 on its annual Inc. 500 Florida list.

This is just the beginning even though we are celebrating our 21st year in business. We are on our way to be a 25-year overnight success story.” — Thomas LaMontagne

PENSACOLA, FL, USA, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Inc. magazine revealed that Doodlebuggers, a Pensacola and Destin Fireplace, Grill & Outdoor Store, is No. 141 on its annual Inc. 500 Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of Florida’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within Florida’s most dynamic segment of its economy—its independent small businesses.

Tom LaMontagne, founder, and co-owner of Doodlebuggers stated, “I want to give praise to God and a shout out to the Doodlebuggers Team for making this even possible. This is just the beginning even though we are celebrating our 21st year in business. We are on our way to be a 25-year overnight success story.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 500 Florida list been very competitive within their markets, but the list also shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. Doodlebuggers is honored to make the 2020 Inc. 500 Florida list – in addition to making the nation’s Inc 5000 list the previous year. Doodlebuggers has a 95% growth in the previous two years, starting with a bold expansion in 2017. Complete results of the Inc. 500, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000-series-florida-2020.html.

“The companies on this year’s Florida Inc. 500 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Doodlebuggers Service Network is a retail and service company that deals with home services and products such as grills, fireplaces, and custom outdoor kitchens in Pensacola and surrounding areas. With two showrooms in Destin and Pensacola, this company has become a true member of the overall communities and has proven itself to be professional and reliable, as well as putting the emphasis on offering the best customer service possible. Doodlebuggers Service Network was established in 1998 and offers services to both residential and commercial clients - such as air ducts, chimneys, and dryer vents - in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Walton, Okaloosa and Baldwin Counties. Their technicians are certified by several associations including the National Fireplace Institute (NFI), Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) American Indoor Air Quality Council and the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA), as well as hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

For more information regarding Doodlebuggers Service Network, call (850) 477-1151 or visit their website at https://hugyourhome.com.



Why choose Doodlebuggers, Pensacola and Destin Fireplaces, Grills and Outdoor Showroom



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.