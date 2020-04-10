Award-Winning Derby Based Business HUUB Support NHS COVID-19 Relief

'Better In Than Out' T-Shirt

Multisport apparel firm HUUB supporting UK’s NHS and inspiring fitness enthusiasts by donating 'Better In Than Out' profits to NHS Charities Together

LONDON, ENGLAND, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialist multisport apparel firm HUUB are supporting the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) as well as inspiring fitness enthusiasts to keep up their daily exercise regimes by creating a special release T-shirt and cycling jersey and donating the profits to support NHS COVID-19 relief.Derby based brand HUUB, who sponsor British triathlon stars Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, are donating profits from their special release T-shirt and cycling jersey to ‘ NHS Charities Together ’ whilst promoting the government’s pleas to stay in, protect the NHS and save lives with the slogan ‘In’ and ‘Better In Than Out’.By donating all profits to ‘NHS Charities Together’, the charity that acknowledges and supports NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by COVID-19, HUUB are supporting and celebrating the heroes of the NHS.HUUB owner and founder Dean Jackson commented, “At a time when everyone’s lives have been turned around, we wanted to design something for our triathlon, cycling and running communities to keep their spirits up and to raise money for the NHS. Although we all love getting outdoors to cycle, the jerseys sport the important message ‘Better In Than Out’ to encourage cyclists to exercise indoors wherever possible to keep the body moving and stimulate the brain. If not, we urge them to follow the Government advice and stick to shorter circular routes from home – either with another person from your household or on your own. Avoiding the roads is not necessarily about spreading Coronavirus – it is to reduce the potential for accidents and collisions that obviously take up precious emergency resources – or requiring help if there is a mechanical difficulty whilst out and about.”The T-shirts are great for doing the daily run or power walk or for exercising in the living room or garden. Whatever people are doing – HUUB hope that they will share images of themselves wearing the tops and how they are keeping fit via social media” (IG: @huubdesign, FB: HUUB Design, T: @HUUBDesign).HUUB asked their social media community to vote on their favourite of three designs to pick the final design which features the iconic blue and white NHS colours as well as rainbow bands on the left sleeve and bottom rear. The rainbow sign has become the national symbol for hope throughout the COVID-19 crisis following children’s pictures appearing in windows around the country.The cycling jersey and T-shirt were developed in breakneck speed by HUUB’s in-house team with a super short two-week deliverable timetable. Similar products would typically have a deliverable timetable in months rather than weeks to which HUUB attributes the fact that we are living in quite unprecedented times.The jersey and T-shirt are available to pre-order online via HUUB’s website: https://huubdesign.com/ The jersey costs £59.99 and the T-shirt costs £29.99.***END***About HUUB:Multi award-winning swim brand HUUB has 4 decades worth of experience gained in the field of endurance sports. HUUB always strive to deliver customer satisfaction, focussing on form, fit and performance. HUUB is worn by Olympic medallists Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee.About Sponge Marketing:Sponge is a full-service marketing communications agency bringing sports, fitness and travel brands to life.



