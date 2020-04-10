AirMods LLC Receives AS9100D Certification

Aerospace Contract Design and Manufacturing

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirMods LLC, an aerospace contract design and manufacturing supplier based in Colorado Springs, CO, has completed its AS9100D Phase II audit with zero findings, clearing the way to its certification to the aerospace quality standard.AirMods will also be applying for approval as an FAA-PMA manufacturing facility in the coming weeks.“Our customers range from small Part 145 repair stations to major DoD integrators, and now they can be assured that the products we provide are built per an approved quality system,” said Todd Bailey, President of AirMods LLC.Founded in 2014, AirMods LLC specializes in structural design and fabrication services for special missions aircraft such as ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), firefighting, weather research aircraft, and commercial derivative aircraft for US and foreign military use. AirMods also provides structural engineering support for avionics upgrades of business, commercial, and general aviation aircraft.The AirMods team has over a century of combined experience in aircraft modifications. AirMods’ primary customers are aircraft integration facilities located in the U.S. and Canada. As a contract design and fabrication vendor, AirMods does not operate a hangar or perform modification work directly in order to support the industry overall and not compete with its customers.For more information, please visit the AirMods LLC website at www.airmods.com or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/airmods-llc/



