AirMods LLC Announces UMC-100 Universal Mission Console for Special Missions Aircraft

AirMods LLC UMC-100 Universal Mission Console

New console mounts mission, sensor or test equipment quickly and easily on virtually any aircraft or ground vehicle.

With the UMC-100 and customer-provided equipment, operators can quickly convert a standard aircraft into an airborne surveillance platform, testbed or communications node.” — Todd Bailey, President of AirMods LLC

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirMods LLC, an aerospace contract design and manufacturing supplier based in Colorado Springs, CO, has completed development of its UMC-100 Universal Mission Console, its first console designed to mount a wide array of mission, sensor and test equipment on virtually any manned aircraft or ground vehicle. AirMods has already received orders from two DoD integrators, and is ramping up production to accommodate several anticipated orders.The UMC-100 provides airborne sensor operators with a quick-deployable, modular solution for fielding test and mission control equipment on fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and ground vehicles. The modular design means that the console can be easily pre-populated in a lab and shipped to the test facility on a pallet or in a protective case.“With the UMC-100 and customer-provided equipment, operators can quickly convert a standard aircraft into an airborne surveillance platform, testbed or communications node,” said Todd Bailey, President of AirMods LLC.Provisions for dual 15-inch-class monitors are built into the console in an over/under configuration, using a deployable and retractable monitor support assembly with guided struts and locking features. When stowed, the included monitor covers can be locked to top of console for shipping and protection of the monitors.The console includes several operator-requested features: 15U of space for rack-mounted equipment; rack-mounted adapter with three 4.5" high bays for Dzus-mounted equipment; rack-mounted adapter for up to 16 aircraft-style circuit breakers; rack-mounted COTS pull-out keyboard or table; side mounted seat track sections for miscellaneous mounting; two hand-lifting handles on each side; and optional left or right mounting provisions for equipment hand controllers. All rack-mounted components can be repositioned, added or removed. The all-metal riveted and machined aluminum construction also addresses any flammability requirements.The UMC-100 includes a solid ½” aluminum base plate that can be drilled to mount to any aircraft seat track or floor fastener configuration or use the side tie-downs for tethering to cargo flooring or a shipping pallet.The rear wall includes removable blank panels that can be cut to fit electrical disconnects and cooling fans, and side vent grills are removable for wiring access. Interior fastening points for wire harness clamps are also included.Founded in 2014, AirMods LLC specializes in structural design and fabrication services for special missions aircraft such as ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), firefighting, weather research aircraft, and commercial derivative aircraft for US and foreign military use. AirMods also provides structural engineering support for avionics upgrades of business, commercial, and general aviation aircraft.The AirMods team has over a century of combined experience in aircraft modifications. AirMods’ primary customers are aircraft integration facilities located in the U.S. and Canada. As a contract design and fabrication vendor, AirMods does not operate a hangar or perform modification work directly in order to support the industry overall and not compete with its customers.For more information, please visit the AirMods LLC website at www.airmods.com or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/airmods-llc/



