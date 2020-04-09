Central Bank of Sāmoa continues its operations during the extended State of Emergency period

SAMOA, April 9 - 09 APRIL 2020; Consistent with the Government of Samoa’s extended State of Emergency (SOE) period effective 5th April to 2nd May 2020, the Central Bank of Sāmoa (CBS) wishes to advise of the continuation of its business operations and services to the general public and financial sector.

Our operating hours from Monday, 6th April to Friday, 1st May will remain from 9am to 2pm. In support of the Government’s efforts during this time and as precautionary measures, CBS will continue to limit face-to-face meetings with its stakeholders as much as possible.

Further, please be reminded of the following: 1. Exchange Control – for any foreign currency payment and/or export permit applications, we encourage where possible, for these to be sent through email (exchange.ctrl@cbs.gov.ws) with the appropriate supporting documents to be attached. Granting of approvals will also be provided electronically. 2. Financial Intelligence Unit – for any requests or enquiries to be submitted through email (sfiu@cbs.gov.ws) with the appropriate supporting documents to be attached. 3. Currency services – for the replacement of any damaged banknotes, service hours remain on Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30am to 1pm.

In light of these procedures, we kindly seek your cooperation and collaboration, in support of our Government’s SOE containment measures.

The Central Bank will continue to closely monitor Covid19 developments and its impact on Sāmoa’s economy. In view of this, please ensure to immediately approach your bank or financial institution for assistance in the event of any expected financial difficulties relating to Covid-19 developments.

We remain committed, along with Samoa’s licensed financial institutions, to ensure the continued stability of our financial system and provide the necessary financial services in the country during these unprecedented times.

May the resurrection of our Jesus Christ and the spirit of Easter bring comfort and peace to us all. Have a safe and blessed Easter Samoa!