Pauli Prince Suhren reappointed by Cabinet to lead SNPF

SAMOA, April 9 - (GOV. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Pauli Prince Suhren has been reappointed by Cabinet to serve as Samoa National Provident Fund, (SNPF). It will be his second three year term in office.

Pauli holds a Master of Business and Information Technology (MBIT) from Bond University in Australia complemented by a a Bachelor of Business and Information Management, (BBIM) double major in Accounting and IT Management.

He also graduated with Bachelor of Business and Information Management, (BBIM) double major in Accounting and IT Management.

A former Financial System Administrator and Manager of Special Projects with SamoaTel, Pauli served as ACEO with the Development Bank before appointed as SNPF Chief Executive in 2017.

He is married to Mrs Nowotta Ulberg Suhren.