ILSA, Inc. Teams Up with RSI to Offer Cybersecurity Compliance Solutions

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In their ongoing effort to offer the broadest range of compliance solutions for insurance producers and agencies, Insurance Licensing Services of America, Inc. (ILSA) has teamed up with Renaissance Systems, Inc. (RSI) to offer RSI's best-in-class cyber risk management tools. RSI professional services and cyber risk management software like CyberCompass(TM) can help agencies quickly identify weaknesses across employees, processes, technology, and vendors. Once risks have been identified, RSI's security experts help develop a remediation plan to address these vulnerabilities. They then provide the tools and resources needed to keep companies cyber aware and compliant.Statutory requirements to protect clients' information and privacy aren't new, especially for insurance agencies affiliated with financial institutions such as banks. Since 2017, however, several states have passed new or expanded laws and regulations governing cybersecurity and data privacy.RSI's professional cyber risk management services can specifically address regulations that apply to the insurance industry, including New York's Cybersecurity Requirements for Financial Services Companies, NAIC's Insurance Data Security Model Law, California's Consumer Privacy Act, and more. "With more than 25 years supporting the insurance industry, our assessments are a natural fit for ISLA members," said RSI COO, David Burgeson. "More importantly, our security professionals will go beyond the assessment to formulate a truly robust cybersecurity protection structure for each firm."ILSA and RSI's collaboration kicks off with the launch of a new Cyber Quick Check ℠ webpage. Visitors can take a free cybersecurity risk assessment and learn more about cyber risk management. Agents and agencies enrolled in other ILSA services also qualify for a discounted monthly rate for the service.ABOUT ILSA AND RSI:ILSA sets the course for licensing and compliance solutions for the insurance and financial services industries. Since 1997, ILSA has used technology to make the licensing and compliance process easier. They were the first to offer electronic insurance license applications and the first third-party provider to offer full-service surplus lines tax filings services nationwide. They continue to offer the widest range of compliance options, including licensing, renewals, affiliations, annual returns, corporate franchise tax filings, and surplus lines.Since 1982, RSI has transformed company and culture through disciplined integrated risk management principals and fully automated solutions for effective business workflow. As a technology distributor for compliance, data privacy, and Cyber Security, RSI addresses your unique cyber risk posture through our proven Assess-Remediate-Maintain process. We serve the enterprise with custom, managed IT services, software solutions for business process improvement, and artificial intelligence for big data.

