Insurance Licensing Services of America Offers Free Trial for New Online Tool for Surplus Lines Compliance

CATT- Surplus Lines Calculator and Tax Tool by ILSA, Inc. Insurance Licensing Services of America, Inc.

To help surplus lines brokers navigate the current business disruption, ILSA offers a 60-day free trial for its new Surplus Lines Calculator and Tax Tool: CATT.

We’ve created a tool that blends our expertise and technology to make CATT an intuitive and dynamic application that is useful to any agent or broker in the Surplus or Excess Lines business!” — Russ Foster - General Manager

GROESBECK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s no joke! Insurance Licensing Services of America (ILSA) planned to unveil the insurance industry’s first comprehensive surplus lines compliance tool in April. Now, to help surplus lines brokers working remotely continue to meet their compliance obligations, ILSA will offer a free 60-day trial of its Surplus Lines Calculator and Tax Tool (CATT) Unlike other tax calculators, CATT brings together all the resources brokers and producers need for all fifty states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in one place. Insurance professionals can enter policy information and immediately receive a detailed breakdown of taxes and fees owed to state regulators.The CATT Premium Edition offers additional features including access to state-specific forms, filing instructions, state stamp/notice language and formatting instructions, and filing and tax due dates. CATT also allows users to access state export lists, lists of eligible insurers and state tax and fee payment instructions, where applicable.Surplus lines brokers and producers can sign up for a free 60-day trial of CATT, starting on April 1, 2020. CATT and CATT Premium will also be available on a subscription basis on that date. ILSA’s surplus lines tax experts will be available to consult with users requiring additional assistance with surplus lines filings and tax reports.ILSA was the first compliance service provider to offer full-service surplus lines filing and tax reporting as a third-party vendor. They continue to work with state regulators and surplus lines associations, such as ELANY, to provide innovative tools and information resources for the insurance industry.Insurance Licensing Services of America, Inc. is a full-service insurance licensing and compliance service provider offering licensing, license renewals, CE tracking, surplus lines reporting and tax filings, and many other compliance services beneficial to the insurance and financial services industries, nationwide. ILSA was founded in 1997, by Ted and Arleen Taveras, owners of ILSA and Spot On Insurance. To learn more about ILSA and the services they have to offer, visit their corporate website at ilsainc.com.

Unleash the CATT



